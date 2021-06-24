The 10-year Treasury yield could rise. Cyclical stocks would win.





The yield on 10-year Treasury debt has fallen in recent times, but it has likely bottomed out. If it does pick up, cyclical stocks would be one of the best bets, regardless of what the wider stock market is doing. The 10-year yield fell to 1.48% from a 2021 high of 1.75% it reached in late March, but has been essentially flat since just before the Federal Reserve reported on June 16 that ‘it is now more likely to raise interest rates. in 2022 than initially planned. Higher short-term interest rates would slow economic demand and inflation, reducing yield. But the yield collapse could very well be over now. It has fallen to 1.44% twice since news from the Fed emerged in mid-month, but has risen rapidly each time. Tyler Richey, co-editor of Sevens Report Research, says 1.45% is the initial support for 10-year yield. The next move may be up, even if it’s gradual. The real return minus the expected inflation rate for the next 10 years is negative 0.83%, according to data from the St. Louis Fed. This means that investors who buy at current prices don’t even keep up with inflation. Many on Wall Street expect the 10-year Treasury yield to rise this year, given that it is generally above the rate of inflation. Citigroup strategists are looking for a 2% return by the end of the year. If the yield were to increase gradually, stocks most sensitive to changes in economic demand could perform relatively well. Indeed, a rising yield would mean that investors trust the Fed to raise interest rates without harming economic growth too much. An orderly rise in yields should be welcomed by stock markets, as it will underscore investor confidence in the Fed’s ability to gradually tighten policy and confirm that the global economic recovery is still healthy and continuing, Richey said. The most economically sensitive stocks or cyclicals have already benefited from a boost as the 10-year yield took off at the start of the year. the



SPDR Energy Select Sector Fund



(symbol: XLE), the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) and the



SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF



(XME) rose an average of 20% since the start of the year until the 10-year rate hit 1.75% at the end of March. This almost quadrupled the



S&P 500



Gain. In the hope that yields will start to rise steadily again in the near future, we continue to favor exposure to stocks and cyclicals, Richey said.

