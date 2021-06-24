NSE Academy partners with Harappa to provide behavioral skills training





The NSE Knowledge Hub will also offer Harappa courses to partner organizations and individual learners. NEW DELHI, June 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Harappa, india the future’s leading learner-centered institution announces its partnership with NSE Academy – the wholly owned subsidiary and training wing of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) – to provide behavioral skills training for investors and professionals in finance, via its NSE knowledge center. NSE Knowledge Hub is a comprehensive AI-powered learning experience (LXP) platform for the BFSI industry with the aim of creating a unified, relevant and engaging experience for building finance skills and capacity for teams corporate as well as for individual learners. NSE Academy offers a full range of financial education programs, including certifications in banking, financial services, capital markets and related fields. As a behavioral skills training partner, Harappa will complement these modules with high impact online learning paths in skills such as communication, critical thinking, decision making and problem solving, delivered through a combination of self-paced online lessons and live sessions. The financial services industry operates in a highly competitive and fast-paced environment, which demands basic professional skills such as superior communication skills, service orientation, assertiveness, crisis management and a deep understanding of human emotions. Harappa’s programs provide market professionals with an invaluable opportunity to develop these much-needed skills, an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills that enable individuals to consistently achieve success at every stage of their careers. Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE said, “As part of its mission to create a pool of future-ready talent for the BFSI industry, NSE Academy provides technical and functional learning across the spectrum. The partnership with Harappa for behavioral skills complements our efforts and this will improve the employability quotient for job seekers as well as the added value to training and development initiatives of BFSI organizations. “ Speaking of the partnership, Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder and President of Harappa said: “We are delighted to be working with one of the most prestigious institutions in the financial industry today; and share our expertise in behavioral skills with a growing population of learners. NSE’s vision for a new generation of investors is laudable, and we look forward to contributing to it, as the start of a long and successful partnership. “ About the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) National scholarship India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange in terms of volume of transactions (contracts) according to statistics maintained by the Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in equities cash by number of transactions according to statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for the calendar year 2020. NSE was the first stock exchange in India to implement electronic or on-screen trading. It started its activities in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange of India in terms of total and average daily turnover of shares each year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising of stock quotes, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also monitors compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a technology pioneer and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. About NSE Academy Limited NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy initiatives including partnerships with national and national school boards and schools, interactive personal finance courses and certification programs, teaching schoolchildren, housewives and other professionals non-financial investment value, provide an introduction to Indian capital markets and help develop new market professionals. As an ancillary part of its services / activities, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to strengthen and develop skills that can further enhance the capabilities of the younger generation and be competitive in the financial sector as well. international. NAL’s cutting-edge content is integrated into the PG programs offered by various higher education institutions to train future BFSI-ready professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of university and college students to bridge the employability gap. For more information visit: https://www.nseindia.com/ About Harappa Harappa is a learner-centered institution of the future. Its programs promote transformative career success using Thrive Skills – a core set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills to enable individuals to achieve continued success at every stage of their careers. Harappa’s educational approach is rooted in academic research, expert knowledge, and behavioral science. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550581/NSE_Harappa_Logo.jpg SOURCE Harappa

