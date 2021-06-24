India will beat COVID crisis, economic rebound will surprise the world: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that after COVID India will emerge stronger, adding that India will overcome the COVID crisis as soon as possible.

Addressing shareholders at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually for the second time in a row given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Ambani also added that the post-Covid situation, the economic rebound in the India will surprise the world.

“It will be a better India, a resurgent India, a more equal India and a much more self-confident India,” said the president of RIL.

“I predict that the Indian economy will rebound at a rate that will surprise the world. Prosperity and opportunity will be created for all on a scale never seen before. Not for a few, but for all 1.35 billion Indians “, added Ambani.

He also thanked central and state governments, shareholders, investors, lenders, suppliers and customers for their continued and resolute support amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the AGM, Ambani said India is destined to become one of the top three economies in the world. “And as your business in its golden decade transforms into New Reliance, it is destined to play a proud role in the emergence of a New India,” he added.

Ambani also said that over the past 10 years, Reliance has invested $ 90 billion in creating substantial wealth for the nation and value for shareholders. “Over the next decade, Reliance has the capacity to catalyze investments of over $ 200 billion directly and through partners,” he added.

These investments, Ambani added, will create value on an exponential scale. They will also create more than 10 lakh of new employment opportunities, in addition to supporting thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across the country.

