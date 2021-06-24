Business
Google and India’s Jio Platforms Announce JioPhone Next Android Smartphone
Jio Platforms, led by India’s richest man (Mukesh Ambani), and Google on Thursday unveiled the JioPhone Next, an affordable Android smartphone, as India’s leading telecom operator and US giant push for new efforts to expand their reach on the world’s second largest Internet. market.
The Indian firm, which Google’s $ 4.5 billion investment (and an additional $ 15.5 billion from Facebook and others) last year and shared plans to work on low-cost smartphones, said the JioPhone Next aims to help around 300 million users by India who are still on the 2G network to upgrade their gadget to access faster networks.
The phone, which is “powered by a hugely optimized Android mobile operating system”, will first launch in India on September 10 ahead of the holiday season in the country, and will eventually be available outside of India. India, said Mukesh Ambani, president of Reliance. Industries, at its annual general meeting on Thursday.
The JioPhone Next will be an “ultra-affordable 4G smartphone,” Ambani said, although he did not disclose the handset’s price or hardware specifications.
In a virtual appearance at Reliance’s AGM, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has also entered into a 5G cloud partnership with Jio Platforms. “It will help more than a billion Indians connect to a faster and better internet, support businesses in their digital transformation and help Jio to create new services in sectors such as health, education. and more, laying the groundwork for India’s next phase of digitization. , said the chief executive of Google, who last year pledged to invest $ 10 billion in India.
As part of the 5G cloud partnership, Google is also winning a major customer from Google Cloud to Reliance, Pichai said.
“They will be able to take advantage of Google’s artificial intelligence and machine learning, e-commerce and demand forecasting offerings. Leveraging the reliability and performance of Google Cloud will allow these businesses to grow as needed. to meet customer demand, ”he added.
Ambani unveils the JioPhone Next at Reliance’s annual general meeting on Thursday.
The JioPhone Next will come with a range of features including Read Aloud and Translate Now, which will work with any text on the phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos. .
It also has a “fast, high-quality camera” that will support HDR, and the JioPhone Next will be protected by the latest Android versions and security updates, Google said, although it does not share the precise duration of this coverage. (Smartphone vendors typically offer security and support for new Android software for about two years after launch.)
“We have worked closely with the Jio team on engineering and product development on useful voice features that allow these users to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, to offer a excellent experience with the camera and get the latest Android features and security. updates, “Google said in a statement.
Even though most smartphones shipped to India, the second largest market, cost $ 150 or less, customers looking for a smartphone under $ 100 have little choice. And that choice has narrowed in recent years.
Research firm Counterpoint told TechCrunch that smartphones under $ 100 only made up 12% of India’s smartphone market, up from 18% in 2019 and 24% in 2018. Smartphones under $ 50 only made up 0. , 3% of the total market in 2020, down against 4.3% in 2018.
Smartphone manufacturers are aware of this white space in the market, but have found it extremely difficult to meet the demand. Some, including Jio Platforms, have previously explored a range of multifunction phones to reach people in small towns and villages in India. Jio Platforms’ KaiOS-powered working phone called JioPhone had racked up 100 million customers by the end of February this year.
In a recent report to clients, UBS analysts said that after factoring in the recent price spike for the memory component, any smartphone priced at or below $ 50 is likely to sell for cost.
“While this move by Jio accelerates the migration from 2G to 4G, we assessed how interesting this space would be for other smartphone manufacturers, especially key players like Xiaomi. Xiaomi, the unit market leader smartphones in India, shouldn’t follow up on a $ 50 smartphone, in our opinion, ”they wrote in the report, obtained by TechCrunch.
Google has already made several efforts – $ 100 of Android One smartphones program in 2014 and Resource-hungry Android Go operating system in 2017 – to extend the reach of Android. The company also supported KaiOS, which powers popular multifunction phones.
The JioPhone Next is an “important step in our Android mission for India, and it is the first in a long series that our Android product and engineering teams will undertake in India,” Google said in a statement. “We are also actively developing our engineering teams in India, as we continue to work to find ways to meet the unique needs of smartphone users in India.”
