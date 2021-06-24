Singapore’s oil rig builders backed by Temasek consider merger to deal with slowdown





The Sembcorp Marine sign is pictured at the Singapore Shipyard, May 23, 2019. REUTERS / Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) – Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp (KPLM.SI) backed by Temasek and small rival Sembcorp Marine (SCMN.SI) are exploring a potential tie-up that would see them combine their offshore and marine (O&M) struggles undertaken after years of losses in an industry downturn. A successful deal would see Keppel transform the new company into a listed entity and ultimately exit the old company. Temasek would become the main shareholder of the combined unit, while Sembcorp will also hold a stake. Keppel’s O&M unit, which ranks among the world’s largest offshore oil rig builders, and Sembcorp have been hit by oversupply in the sector, continued low oil prices and lower new orders over the many years. “The goal of these discussions is to create a stronger combined entity and long-term sustainable value for Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine and their respective stakeholders, in response to dramatic changes in the global engineering and construction industries. ‘offshore and marine energy,’ the companies said Thursday in a joint statement. Earlier, Reuters quoted sources as saying the companies, which both include Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) as their largest shareholder, were about to start talks to explore the possibility of combine their operation and maintenance activities. Keppel and Sembcorp said they would “undertake mutual due diligence and discuss the terms of the potential combination, which is expected to take several months.” If an agreement is successful, the combined entity will be a listed company and Sembcorp shareholders will own shares. Keppel will receive shares of the combined unit and cash consideration of up to S $ 500 million ($ 372 million). Keppel said he plans to distribute to shareholders the shares of the combined entity that he will receive. Keppel and Sembcorp have a network of shipyards in Singapore and overseas, including Brazil, and employ thousands of workers. Markets expected much needed consolidation in the platform construction industry as companies in the shipbuilding and marine industries in markets such as South Korea and China have already joined forces in a context of weak sectoral prospects. “Consolidation is necessary simply because of competition and the need for more working capital to undertake new, larger projects,” said Joel Ng of KGI Securities. Sembcorp also announced a fully committed S $ 1.5 billion ($ 1.12 billion) rights issue. Startree Investment Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, has committed to underwrite up to 67% of the rights issue while DBS underwrites the rest, Sembcorp said. The liquidity of the proposed rights offering will be “critical to strengthening our financial position,” said Wong Weng Sun, President and CEO of Sembcorp. ($ 1 = 1.3445 Singapore dollars) Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; edited by Jason Neely Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

