Buffett takes a look at tax-free philanthropy





Buffett says philanthropy can be a powerful tax shield, if donors want it. Buffett’s donations, he said yesterday, resulted in only 40 cents in tax savings per $ 1,000. The reason his tax bill is so low, he said, is that he earns relatively little salary, amassing most of his wealth from his holdings of Berkshire Hathaway shares, which are untaxed. until they are sold. Buffett criticized immense dynastic wealth, and his arguments for increasing taxes on the rich led to the so-called Buffett Rule, a proposed minimum tax on millionaires and billionaires. Yesterday, he reiterated his support for the overhaul of the tax code. It’s okay for Congress to periodically review tax policy for charitable contributions, especially when it comes to imaginative donors, he said. What do you think? Should the tax treatment of philanthropy change? If so, how? Let us know: [email protected]. Include your name and location, and we may post your response in a future newsletter. HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS House lawmakers are pushing sweeping bills to reduce the power of Big Tech. After hours of sometimes controversial debate, the House Judiciary Committee has endorsed efforts to curb the Silicon Valley giants. We would block the biggest tech companies to buy competitors; another, which would facilitate their separation, is still under study. A potential trade-off is emerging on infrastructure spending. President Biden is expected to be informed today of a $ 600 billion plan to invest in areas like roads and broadband, negotiated last night by White House officials and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. This would essentially serve as a first step in the president’s $ 4 trillion infrastructure ambitions. John McAfee dies in a Spanish prison. The antivirus software pioneer, 75, has died after a Spanish court said he could be extradited to the United States for tax evasion. After severing ties with the McAfee Company in 1994, he led a controversial globetrotting life, including charges of drug trafficking, drunk driving, illegal entry into Guatemala and candidacy for the presidency. JPMorgan Chase weighs mandatory vaccinations for workers. The bank, which plans to bring employees back to the office next month, could become the last giant of Wall Street to require a certain level of inoculation from its workforce, according to a memo sent to staff.

