REUTERS EVENTS Offshore wind power turns enemies into friends





MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) – Strong demand for offshore wind power has turned former industry enemies into allies as energy majors associated with fossil fuels team up with utilities, told Reuters the chief executive of the global wind energy group Iberdrola (IBE.MC). Planting turbines twice the height of the Statue of Liberty off the world’s windiest coasts is integral to a global drive to wean economies off fossil fuels and slow potentially catastrophic climate change. But the scale of such projects, the technical expertise required and the delays of several years mean that few companies are able to develop them, said Ignacio Galan. “The number of players is very limited. To already have the resources, the necessary talents, it takes time,” he said in an interview for the Reuters Global Energy Transition conference. Oil majors with deep pockets are struggling to apply the engineering experience gained on offshore platforms and other challenging environments to an offshore wind deployment in which governments, except China, are aiming a capacity multiplied by seven to 170 gigawatts by 2030. Among other joint ventures, Iberdrola has joined forces with French Total (TOTF.PA) to develop the Thor wind farm, 20 kilometers from the Danish coast. Read more “Those who were our enemies in the past are now our allies,” said Galan, saying oil companies had criticized his approach in the past. “Now we are already with them bidding for some projects, doing projects together,” he said. Even when not working together, Galan said he was happy other companies stepped in, as it would take a combined effort to meet global emission reduction targets. “There is room for everyone. Welcome to the competition,” he said. HARDER THAN MECCANO Highlighting the technical challenges of offshore wind, Galan said it was more difficult than photovoltaic solar power plants, made up of panels, the assembly of which he compared to using a Meccano building kit. In contrast, hundreds of engineers are working on offshore wind projects at an Iberdrola center in London, he said, and the company will soon open another facility in Boston. “It’s not something you can do overnight,” he said. “We started in the offshore business 15 or 14 years ago – it took a long time to create the first offshore wind farm.” He also underlined the need for international efforts to develop the expertise Universities in the UK and Spain are among those dealing with the sector, but other parts of the world are more focused on areas such as data analytics. “In the United States, it’s really hard to recruit traditional electrical engineers,” Galan said. “I do agree that it is more exciting to work with these extremely attractive new devices instead of the bloody old-fashioned grids, transformers, turbines, I get it.” For more information on Reuters: Global Energy Transition Conference, please click here (https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-global/) Reporting by Isla Binnie and Veronica Brown; edited by Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

