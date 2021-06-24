QR asset manager launches Bitcoin ETF on the Brazilian stock exchange





The Brazilian Stock Exchange, or B3, has started trading another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (BTC), marking the growing acceptance of the crypto industry in the country. Brazilian asset manager QR Asset Management on Wednesday began trading its Bitcoin ETF with ticker QBTC11 on Sao Paulo-based exchange B3, Co-telegraph Brazil reported. The listing comes months after the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission approved QRs Bitcoin ETF in March alongside another crypto-based ETF from Latin American crypto investment firm Hashdex. Unlike the Hashdexs crypto ETF product, which offers a diverse portfolio to multiple cryptocurrencies, the QRs ETF product offers exposure exclusively to Bitcoin. QR Capital Founder and CEO Fernando Carvalho said accepting a crypto ETF is a symbol of security, as it allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin directly on B3 without relying on platforms. not regulated: The QBTC11 is a milestone in both the conventional financial market and the digital asset industry as it is a point of convergence between the two. Investors now have a regulated, inexpensive and robust option to gain direct exposure to the market’s most important crypto asset, Bitcoin. Related: Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Quickly Hit $ 1.3 Billion In Assets Under Management As U.S. Acceptance Lags QRs Bitcoin ETF is not the only cryptocurrency ETF listed on the B3. In April, the Brazilian stock exchange deployed trading for the country’s first crypto-based ETF index, Hashdexs HASH11. HASH11 replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index which consists of several cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Stellar (XLM), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Chainlinks LINK, and is rebalanced on a quarterly basis. Bitcoin ETFs are gaining ground in several jurisdictions. Canadian asset manager 3iQ on Wednesday launched its Bitcoin Fund ETF on Nasdaq Dubai. Canada is another major country that has advanced with BTC ETFs, with 3iQ and CoinShares Bitcoin ETF going live on the Toronto Stock Exchange in April 2020. Despite growing global acceptance, US regulators have yet to approve an ETF Bitcoin, having delayed several regulatory decisions on these products in recent weeks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos