Connect with us

Business

QR asset manager launches Bitcoin ETF on the Brazilian stock exchange

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Brazilian Stock Exchange, or B3, has started trading another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (BTC), marking the growing acceptance of the crypto industry in the country.

Brazilian asset manager QR Asset Management on Wednesday began trading its Bitcoin ETF with ticker QBTC11 on Sao Paulo-based exchange B3, Co-telegraph Brazil reported.

The listing comes months after the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission approved QRs Bitcoin ETF in March alongside another crypto-based ETF from Latin American crypto investment firm Hashdex. Unlike the Hashdexs crypto ETF product, which offers a diverse portfolio to multiple cryptocurrencies, the QRs ETF product offers exposure exclusively to Bitcoin.

QR Capital Founder and CEO Fernando Carvalho said accepting a crypto ETF is a symbol of security, as it allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin directly on B3 without relying on platforms. not regulated:

The QBTC11 is a milestone in both the conventional financial market and the digital asset industry as it is a point of convergence between the two. Investors now have a regulated, inexpensive and robust option to gain direct exposure to the market’s most important crypto asset, Bitcoin.

Related: Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Quickly Hit $ 1.3 Billion In Assets Under Management As U.S. Acceptance Lags

QRs Bitcoin ETF is not the only cryptocurrency ETF listed on the B3. In April, the Brazilian stock exchange deployed trading for the country’s first crypto-based ETF index, Hashdexs HASH11. HASH11 replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index which consists of several cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Stellar (XLM), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Chainlinks LINK, and is rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Bitcoin ETFs are gaining ground in several jurisdictions. Canadian asset manager 3iQ on Wednesday launched its Bitcoin Fund ETF on Nasdaq Dubai. Canada is another major country that has advanced with BTC ETFs, with 3iQ and CoinShares Bitcoin ETF going live on the Toronto Stock Exchange in April 2020. Despite growing global acceptance, US regulators have yet to approve an ETF Bitcoin, having delayed several regulatory decisions on these products in recent weeks.