Nasdaq sets open record as job recovery gains traction





(Reuters) – The Nasdaq was scheduled to open at an all-time high on Thursday, boosted by shares of Tesla and other leading tech companies, as data showing fewer weekly jobless claims indicated a steady recovery in the labor market. FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 7,000 to 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said Thursday, but were still above the 380,000 economists had forecast. A separate Commerce Department report on Thursday confirmed that economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, thanks to the massive fiscal stimulus. Tesla Inc rose 2.8% after CEO Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX’s space internet business Starlink when its cash flow was reasonably predictable, adding that Tesla shareholders may have the preference. to invest. Mega-cap tech names Alphabet Inc, Nvidia Corp, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc and Facebook Inc also gained 0.6% to 0.7%, putting the benchmark S&P 500 near its all-time high. after opening. It more reflects people’s confidence to return to the markets, said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York. How long will it last is the question. If you see interest rates rising, some of that confidence may be shaken. So far this week, the value index, which includes energy, financial and industrial stocks linked to the economy, and its high-tech counterpart are both up nearly 1.8% on forecast. warmongers from the Federal Reserve a week ago. The S&P 500 Growth Index is up 3.9% so far in June and gained 9.9% for the quarter, versus the value index, which fell 2.23% this this month. People will increasingly see that value has gotten more expensive and that growth stocks, which were seen as overvalued, have become cheaper and provide an opportunity for more focused investors, Pavlik said. Emphasis was also placed on Bidens meeting with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday to discuss their proposed framework for an infrastructure bill as he seeks to push through a large-scale spending program to the government. Congress despite Republican opposition. At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 164 points, or 0.49%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 20.5 points, or 0.48%, and e-minis Nasdaq 100 were up 89.5 points, or 0.63%. Major lenders Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co added between 0.5% and 0.6%. MGM Resorts International rose 2.7% after Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of casino operators to buy holdback. Eli Lilly and Co jumped 8.0% after the drugmaker said it would ask U.S. health regulators to speed up approval of its investigational Alzheimer’s drug this year. In response, Biogen Inc, which received controversial approval for its Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab earlier this month, fell 7.5%. Accenture Plc gained 4.1% after the computer consulting firm raised its revenue forecast for the full year. Chart: S&P 500 Forward PE – Report by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos