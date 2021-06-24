Wise will be listed on the London Stock Exchange on July 7

The company, formerly known as TransferWise, plans to do a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange rather than selling shares at a predetermined price. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA / LightRocket via Getty Images

Fintech company Wise confirmed on Thursday that it will make its market debut in London on July 7, in what could be one of the biggest floats of this year.

The company, formerly known as TransferWise, plans to do a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSEG.L) rather than selling shares at a predetermined price.

This means that the opening price will instead be determined during an open auction on the date of admission to the stock exchange.

Because the listing will be straightforward, it is more difficult to get a feel for a valuation than it would be for a normal Initial Public Offering (IPO). In direct listings, companies sell shares directly to the public without the help of intermediaries.

This happens when companies can’t afford a subscription, don’t want stock dilution, or avoid lock-in periods, a less expensive option than an IPO, according to Investopedia.

The method was started by Spotify (IN LAW), which used a direct listing to join the New York Stock Exchange in 2018.

However, Wise was last valued at $ 5 billion ($ 3.6 billion) in a private investment round, and a comparison with its competitors suggests it could be valued at $ 6 billion to $ 7 billion. dollars when it hits the market.

Known for its inexpensive money transfers, the payments app has over 10 million customers and transfers around 5 billion ($ 7 billion) on their behalf each month. The entry marks a victory for London, which has lost a string of tech entries in New York this year, including several UK companies.

Kristo Krmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Wise, said, “This process will expand ownership of Wise, in support of our mission to move money around the world faster, cheaper and easier.

“Since announcing our expected intention to float last week, we have had over 60,000 expressions of interest in our client shareholder program.”

Krmann co-founded Wise in London in 2010 with fellow Estonian expatriate Taavet Hinrikus. The two were amazed at the cost of sending money home and set about using technology to make it cheaper.

In addition to international money transfers, the company has branched out into new areas such as business accounts and payment cards.

Wise reported $ 421 million in revenue last year and growing rapidly. According to Pitchbook, Wise has 2,052 employees and has raised a total of $ 542 million. Her last fundraiser was in May when she raised 160 million.

The company became a unicorn, a tech startup worth at least $ 1 billion, in 2015.

Perhaps the most controversial part of the listing is a dual class share structure that will grant Krmann and other senior executives exceptional voting rights for a period of five years. The structure means that Krmann will be able to bypass other investors and continue to run the business.

Deliveroo’s (ROO.L) decision to adopt double-class stocks was one of the reasons cited for its disastrous London debut earlier this year. Its share price plunged to 30% when it debuted on the stock market.

Semiconductor company Alphawave (AWE.L) also suffered an 18% crash in May when it debuted, while earlier this month, online furniture retailer Made.com (MADE.L) reported fell 8% on its first day of trading.

