Canadian stocks look cheap. Why they could be cyclical superstars.

Canada may not want Americans in the north, keeping its border closed, but that’s no reason to avoid Canadian stocks.

The Canadian stock market has performed well, up 22% on average this year for US investors. It still looks cheap and could outperform the US market as a cyclical recovery gains momentum.

While the



S&P 500



has become expensive at 21 times the profits in the long term, the S & P /



TSX



Composite, a broad index for Canadian stocks, is trading at 17 times earnings. That’s below the average valuation difference between the two markets, and it’s the biggest discount for the United States since the tech bubble, according to Bank of America strategists Ohsung Kwon and Savita Subramanian.

When Canadian stocks have been this cheap, they outperformed the S&P 500 by 8.4 percentage points on average, beating the United States 63% of the time, according to BofA.

The Canadian stock market leans heavily towards cyclical sectors such as commodities, energy, materials and financials. Cyclical stocks represent 70% of the Canadian market, compared to 25% of the S&P 500. Financial stocks represent about 36% of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), followed by energy stocks at 14%, technology at 13% and 11% materials. %.

The cyclicality of the Canadian market can work both ways. The northern market is very sensitive to commodity prices and cyclical trends, improving when economic growth improves and falls sharply in times of downturn. Its also responsive to US demand; more than 30% of the sales of companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are made in the United States

Canada exports more than 30% of its gross domestic product each year, and much of it ends up in the United States, which is Canada’s largest trading partner.

There’s also currency risk, although it has been positive lately. The Canadian dollar, known as the loonie, has risen about 10% over the past year against the US dollar. It might be difficult for Canadian exporters, but it increased returns for US investors in Canadian stocks. While the S & P / TSX has gained 30% in the past year, US-listed exchange-traded funds focused on the Canadian market have jumped about 47%.

A stronger Canadian dollar also historically raises the multiple of its stock market. BofA estimates that the Canadian market could recover by 20% against the United States, if historical trends continue.

The Canadian dollar has rallied to commodity prices, gaining more than 3% against the US dollar this year, making it the best performing currency.

Canada’s economy could also recover as the country catches up on immunization and gradually reopens, lifting services and other sectors.

A big headwind, of course, is the pandemic: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been much more careful in reopening the country to tourists than Europe. Ongoing border closures could prolong an economic slowdown.

The Canadian dollar and the economy are also sensitive to US interest rate policy. The loonie has weakened recently as the Federal Reserve has adopted a slightly more hawkish tone. If US rates rise significantly, it could strengthen the US dollar and weigh on the TSX, BofA notes.

Still, investors looking for a cheaper way to play a cyclical recovery should consider Canada-focused ETFs.

Some of the larger and more liquid ETFs include



JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada



(ticker: BBCA),



iShares MSCI Canada



ETF (EWC), and



Franklin FTSE Canada



ETF (FLCA). ETFs are up around 22% on average this year. the



IShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF



(HEWC) aims to eliminate currency risk, although it trails its unhedged rivals by around 3 percentage points this year.

If Canada ever opens its border, allowing vaccinated Americans to enter, it could be like poutine sauce.

Write to Daren Fonda