Biden’s Must-Have Social Security Quote
Joe Biden ran for president on a number of ambitious political goals. Among them were vaccinating the vast majority of Americans, passing a transformative infrastructure deal, and pursuing increased climate protection. Strengthening social security was no exception.
Throughout the election campaign, Biden asserted that “if a plan like the one Trump is proposing goes into effect, the Social Security Trust Fund would be, and I’m quoting,” permanently depleted by mid-year. 2023 calendar with no possibility of paying benefits thereafter. ‘”His quote comes from a response letter written by Stephen C. Goss, chief actuary of the Social Security Administration, who was commissioned to study the hypothetical deletion payroll tax.
The fact remains that, like any business, the Social Security Administration (SSA) needs a source of income to meet its expenses – in this case, the benefit claims of retired seniors. .
A society can be (and often is) judged by how it treats its most vulnerable populations. Maintaining a reliable stream of Social Security payments to seniors simply needs to be part of the equation of 21st century American life, as those who are no longer working need some form of income support. Some financial gymnastics might be needed to fund reserves up to the amount we ultimately need, but a higher level of guided taxation makes perfect sense if pension benefits are to continue in perpetuity.
What the numbers say
The social security system takes money through a 6.2% payroll tax levied on employees on earnings up to $ 142,800 in 2021. The employer matches this amount for a total of 12. 4%. The self-employed are required for the entire 12.4%, although the employer’s share is tax deductible on their tax returns.
According to the most recent annual report of SSA administrators, at the current rate of exhaustion, social security trust reserves are expected to run out by 2035. To be clear, this does not mean that benefits will cease to be paid altogether, but it does mean that there will be reductions in expected benefits if we continue on the same path.
Specifically, retirees could still expect to receive around 79% of planned benefits funded by new contributions to the Trust through payroll tax. Nonetheless, President Biden is trying to fill this gap to at least prolong the solvency of the Trust.
Will you be entitled to social security?
In all likelihood, you will likely receive some amount of Social Security benefits assuming you’ve worked for at least 40 quarters (or 10 years) throughout your life. As long as you’ve contributed to the system, you can expect to be paid back somehow when you retire.
Whether this is sufficient to maintain a comfortable retirement of 30 years or more is an entirely separate question. It is more than likely that it will not be enough to simply rely on the SSA to fund your living expenses when you retire.
If President Biden was successful in pushing through a plan that implemented additional payroll taxes for those earning $ 400,000 or more, there would obviously be more income to be paid to retirees in the future. At this point, this should be viewed as speculative, given the current political stalemate.
What it means for you
Regardless of the policy changes, the reality is that you will likely be responsible for the majority of your retirement funding, which is why it is so important to be read well about the world of Roth IRAs, 401 (k) s. , and taxable brokerage accounts. There really is no better feeling than being in control of your money – and, ultimately, your financial security – so feel free to take an active role in planning for your retirement as soon as possible. possible.
