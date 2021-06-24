Business
Google delays its abandonment of tracking cookies – TechCrunch
Update: Google has now confirmed the delay, writing in a blog post that his engagement with UK regulators on the so-called ‘Privacy Sandbox’ means support for cookie tracking won’t start being removed in Chrome until the second half of 2023.
“We plan to continue working with the web community to create more private approaches in key areas, including ad measurement, delivery of relevant ads and content, and fraud detection,” he writes. Today, Chrome and others have come up with more than 30 submissions, and four of those submissions are available in the original trials.
“For Chrome, in particular, our goal is to deploy key technologies by the end of 2022 so that the developer community begins to embrace them. Subject to our engagement with the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and in accordance with the commitments we proposed, Chrome could then phase out third-party cookies over a three-month period, starting in mid-2023 and ending in late 2023.
The delay gives the ad tech industry more time to adjust to a post-cookie online domain – assuming the CMA is happy to let Google do the major retooling.
The losers, meanwhile, are internet users – who will continue to be subject to third-party tracking for at least years to come (or, well, Chrome users will; other privacy-focused web browsers are. available).
Our original report follows below …
Adtech giant Google appears to be leaning towards postponing a long-standing planned depreciation of third-party tracking cookies.
The plan dates back to 2019 when ad the long term initiative this will make it harder for online marketers and advertisers to track web users, including disapproving third-party cookies in Chrome.
Then, in January 2020, he announced he would make the switch within two years. Which would mean by 2022.
Google confirmed to TechCrunch that it had an incoming Privacy Sandbox ad today – set for 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CET – after reaching out to ask for confirmation of the information we heard, via our own sources.
We were told that Google’s new official implementation timeline will be 2023.
However, a spokesperson for the tech giant danced to provide direct confirmation – saying an “update” was coming shortly.
“We have an announcement today that will shed light on the updates to Privacy Sandbox,” the spokesperson also told us.
He had responded to our first email – which asked Google to confirm that it would postpone the implementation of Privacy Sandbox until 2023; and for any statement about the delay – with a statement (“yes”) so, well, a delay seems likely. But we’ll see exactly how Google will work this out in a few minutes when it releases the inbound Privacy Sandbox ad.
Google has previously said it will drop support for third-party cookies by 2022, which naturally implies that related adtech’s larger Privacy Sandbox stack should be in place by then as well.
Earlier this year, he lightly covered the 2022 timeline, saying in January that no changes would be made until 2022.
The problem for Google is that regulatory scrutiny of its plan has intensified – following antitrust complaints from the ad technology industry which is facing huge changes in how it can track and target advertisers. internet users.
In Europe, the UK Competition and Markets Authority worked with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office to understand the implications of Google’s decision on competition and privacy. And, earlier this month, the CMA issued a notice of intention to accept commitments offered by Google that would allow the regulator to block any depreciation of cookies if it is not happy that it can be done. ‘a way that is good for competition and privacy.
At the time, we asked Google how the CMA’s involvement might impact the Privacy Sandbox timeline, but the company declined to comment.
Increased regulatory oversight of Big Techs will have many ramifications – obviously that means the end of any chance for giants like Google to “go fast and break things.”
picture credit
