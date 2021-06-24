Business
Deliveroo shares rise after court rules runners to be self-employed
A Deliveroo courier drives along Regent Street delivering take-out food in central London during Covid-19 level 4 restrictions.
Pietro Recchia | SOPA Pictures | LightRocket via Getty Images
LONDON Shares of UK food delivery company Deliveroo jumped more than 8% on Thursday after a British court has ruled that its couriers are self-employed.
The UK Court of Appeal ruling came after the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain appealed an earlier ruling. This is the fourth time a court has ruled that Deliveroo runners are self-employed and it’s a victory for the Amazon-backed company, which has fought for years to keep its runners classified as independent contractors.
The Deliveroo share price on the London Stock Exchange fell from 2.51 to around 2.73 following the court ruling, which was handed down by three unanimous judges. It comes after Deliveroo’s stock fell when it debuted in the market in March.
It is the latest development in a series of legal and regulatory battles on so-called gig economy platforms. Earlier this year, the UK Supreme Court ruled that a group of Uber drivers were workers rather than independent contractors. Uber then decided to reclassify all of its UK drivers as workers, which led to speculation on how other gig-saving apps might be affected.
A spokesperson for Deliveroo said the move marked a significant milestone for the company.
“Our message to the runners is clear,” they said. “We will continue to defend your right to work the way you want and we will continue to listen to you and respond to the things that matter most to you.”
“The Deliveroo model offers true flexibility that is only compatible with freelance work, giving riders the job they tell us they value,” they added. “Those campaigning to remove biker flexibility are not speaking for the vast majority of bikers and are seeking to impose a way of working that bikers don’t want.”
Some Deliveroo runners argue they should be classified as employees, which would give them access to benefits like sick pay, paid time off and an hourly rate.
But Deliveroo argues that the subcontractor model is better suited because it gives passengers the flexibility to work when they want and for as long as they want.
Deliveroo said it has seen an influx of people wanting to register as runners during the coronavirus pandemic, with up to 16,000 applications per week across the UK. However, some Deliveroo runners told CNBC at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that they were struggling to make enough money to live on.
Alex Marshall, IWGB president and former courier, said in a statement that Deliveroo couriers were working under increasingly unfair and dangerous working conditions during the pandemic.
“The reward they received for their Herculean efforts? Deliveroo continues to invest thousands of pounds in litigation to silence workers’ voices and deny them the opportunity to negotiate better terms,” he said , referring to a recent Bureau of Investigative Journalism survey that found runners were earning as little as 2 per hour.
“Is this the kind of pay that workers would accept if they were truly their own boss?” It seems that when Deliveroo talks about flexibility and being your own boss, he talks about the flexibility to choose when to take a pittance and work in dangerous conditions. The judgment recognizes that the riders would benefit from organizing collectively to represent their interests and admits that the conclusion drawn in the judgment might seem counterintuitive.
The Association of Self-Employed Professionals and Self-Employed Warned that the odd-job economy was inan “untenable mess.
“We urge the government to step in and remove the confusion in the odd-job economy, which stems from the fact that while UK law clearly defines the status of worker and employee, there is still no definition of what it’s like to be self-employed, ”said Andy. Chamberlain, director of policy at IPSE, in a statement.
“We believe that the only way to solve this problem is to write a legal definition of self-employment into UK law not only to guarantee the rights of people who should be properly classified as workers, but also to protect workers’ freedom. legitimate independents. “
Additional reporting by CNBC’s Ryan Browne.
