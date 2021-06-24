Deliveroo shares rise after court rules runners to be self-employed

LONDON Shares of UK food delivery company Deliveroo jumped more than 8% on Thursday after a British court has ruled that its couriers are self-employed.

The UK Court of Appeal ruling came after the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain appealed an earlier ruling. This is the fourth time a court has ruled that Deliveroo runners are self-employed and it’s a victory for the Amazon-backed company, which has fought for years to keep its runners classified as independent contractors.

The Deliveroo share price on the London Stock Exchange fell from 2.51 to around 2.73 following the court ruling, which was handed down by three unanimous judges. It comes after Deliveroo’s stock fell when it debuted in the market in March.

It is the latest development in a series of legal and regulatory battles on so-called gig economy platforms. Earlier this year, the UK Supreme Court ruled that a group of Uber drivers were workers rather than independent contractors. Uber then decided to reclassify all of its UK drivers as workers, which led to speculation on how other gig-saving apps might be affected.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said the move marked a significant milestone for the company.

“Our message to the runners is clear,” they said. “We will continue to defend your right to work the way you want and we will continue to listen to you and respond to the things that matter most to you.”

“The Deliveroo model offers true flexibility that is only compatible with freelance work, giving riders the job they tell us they value,” they added. “Those campaigning to remove biker flexibility are not speaking for the vast majority of bikers and are seeking to impose a way of working that bikers don’t want.”