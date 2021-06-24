WisdomTree launches US Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO)

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), a sponsor and asset manager of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and exchange-traded products (ETP), announced today the launch of the WisdomTree US Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) on the NASDAQ stock exchange. WGRO seeks to track the performance of prices and returns, before fees and expenses, of the ONeil Growth Index, and has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

An aggressive growth investment strategy can come with significantly higher volatility, explained Jeremy Schwartz, global head of research at WisdomTree. The WisdomTree US Growth & Momentum Fund aims to address this challenge by seeking to capture the benefits of an aggressive growth portfolio, while trying to limit the downside risk after the market peak and correction, which is historically inherent in growth-oriented investing. We wanted to offer a strategy designed for investor allocations to mid and large cap US growth stocks to further strengthen their portfolios.

WisdomTree uses a proprietary index created by ONeil Global Advisors, Inc. in its construction of the WisdomTree US Growth & Momentum Fund, which aims to improve the timing of entry points during small downturns and avoid holding stocks that are prolonged. In seeking to track the ONeil Growth Index, WGRO should focus on a positive relative strength and, therefore, does not plan to remain invested in sectors and industries that are lagging significantly behind the market. Instead, WGRO plans to invest in sectors, industries and stocks that can be considered market leaders.

The main advantage of the ONeil Growth Index is its use of proprietary technical factors, which seeks to avoid actions that carry over and which have been seen by factors as likely to correct or fall, said Randy Watts, director of investments at ONeil. Global Advisors. We are delighted to partner with WisdomTree to provide investors looking for an aggressive investment strategy and provide investors with an investable portfolio that accesses our innovative ONeil growth index. “

WGRO: What’s under the hood?

The WisdomTrees US Growth & Momentum Fund uses the ONeils Growth Index in its selection process, which includes the top 50 to 100 stocks based on each company’s score, based on the following four factors:

The shrinkage factor seeks to increase exposure to stable growth names with recent positive price development.

seeks to increase exposure to stable growth names with recent positive price development. The volatility factor seeks to reduce the long-term visibility of the portfolio and slightly increase exposure to large cap and value stocks.

seeks to reduce the long-term visibility of the portfolio and slightly increase exposure to large cap and value stocks. The Datagraph notation seeks to increase exposure to companies with growth characteristics and is an ONeil proprietary rating based on a formula that assigns weightings to various factors.

seeks to increase exposure to companies with growth characteristics and is an ONeil proprietary rating based on a formula that assigns weightings to various factors. The heat factor seeks to reduce exposure to companies likely to have high speculative interest by measuring recent changes in stock volume against historical averages.

Over the past decade, momentum has been synonymous with growth investing, but due to the performance of value stocks over the past six months, many dynamic strategies now have significant value for their underlying portfolios, which has an impact on investors who already allocate value independently.

WGRO is expected to have a consistent growth orientation in building its portfolio due to the ONeil proprietary factors incorporated into its growth index, including the Datagraph rating in particular, added Schwartz.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, call 866.909.9473 or visit Sagessetree.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Fund Information

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of capital. The Fund invests in mid to large capitalization companies that provide exposure to a portfolio of high growth and dynamic US publicly traded companies. Securities that exhibit momentum characteristics may be more volatile than the market as a whole. Growth stocks, as a group, can be out of favor in the market and underperform value stocks or the overall stock market. The Fund may experience high portfolio turnover as a result of rebalancing or adjusting its index. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index, regardless of their investment merit. The Fund does not attempt to outperform its index or take defensive positions in declining markets and the index may not perform as expected. The Fund is not actively managed and seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Fund currently invests a significant portion of its assets in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. Performance could be negatively affected by events affecting this sector. Please read the prospectus of the Funds for specific details regarding the risk profile of the Funds.

WisdomTree funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC, in the United States only. Foreside Fund Services LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

Jeremy Schwartz is a registered representative of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

WTPR-20210618-0127

About the tree of wisdom

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the United States and Europe (collectively, WisdomTree), is a sponsor and asset manager of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products ( ETP) headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products spanning stocks, commodities, fixed income, leveraged and inverse securities, currencies, cryptocurrencies and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $ 69.3 billion in assets under management worldwide. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree is the trading name of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries around the world.

About ONeil Global Advisors

ONeil Global Advisors , Inc. is an SEC-registered investment advisor who develops systematic stock trading strategies using quantitative modeling and algorithms, including the factor-based strategy that powers the index. growth rate ONeil. Company data scientists and engineers use a database of more than 100 years of stock market information to craft proprietary strategies that use unique factors to identify stocks ready to generate alpha.

