Business
The ultra-rich have exploited the Roth IRAs. you can do the same
Sometimes it can seem like only the rich can benefit from the tax code.
Some ultra-rich individuals have amassed hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars in tax-sheltered Roth individual retirement accounts, according to one ProPublica report released Thursday, an investigative medium. However, the strategy is generally available to anyone who wants to use it.
“The great thing about the Roth is that it’s the best tax shelter for everyone,” said Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott and Company.
For traditional 401 (k) plans and IRAs, you typically get tax relief when you make contributions and then pay taxes on withdrawals at retirement. In contrast, the Roth versions of these accounts do not come with any initial tax relief, but qualifying withdrawals are excluded from federal income tax.
While there are income limits set for who can contribute directly to a Roth, investors with higher income can convert assets into a traditional or 401 (k) IRA whose withdrawals at retirement are taxed as income. ordinary to a Roth.
Taxes are paid on the converted money, but it can then grow tax-free and be withdrawn completely tax-free as long as you’ve had the account for at least five years and are 59 years old. or more.
Among the billionaires who exploited the Roth IRA rules is Peter Thiel, one of the founders of Paypal, whose account was worth $ 5 billion in 2019 after being worth less than $ 2,000 in 1999, according to the ProPublica report. . (CNBC did not independently verify any details of the report.)
A self-directed Roth IRA
Jason York | Getty Images
Thiel apparently used a self-directed Roth IRA to protect his investments. This type of account offers the same tax benefits as a standard Roth account, tax-free growth and tax-free distributions, but also allows you to invest in assets that are not available in regular Roth accounts.
For example, a self-directed Roth IRA can hold investments such as real estate or shares of private companies, which Thiel first held in his account in 1999 before PayPal was a publicly traded company, according to ProPublica.
Self-directed IRAs are generally only available through specialist custodians and not large financial firms like Fidelity Investments or Vanguard, which offer a wide range of investments such as publicly traded stocks, bonds, mutual funds. placement, etc.
The good thing about the Roth is that it’s everyone’s best tax shelter.
Ed’s Castle
founder of Ed Slott and Company
In contrast, custodians who hold self-directed IRAs have nothing to do with the investments you place in your account.
“They won’t be watching you,” Slott said. “They will not advise you to break the tax laws that are your responsibility. You have to know what you are doing.”
In addition, there are evaluation issues, he said. While you may know the value of publicly traded securities, some alternative assets are more difficult to value, and it is your responsibility to get it right so you don’t break tax laws.
However, once the assets are in the account, you can sell them at some point, possibly at a profit, and use the proceeds to purchase other investments in the account, all under the Roth franchise. tax.
Even if a self-directed Roth IRA wouldn’t be right for you, you’ll still get the tax benefits if you invest through a standard Roth IRA.
“Anything that you think has high growth potential should go into a Roth,” Slott said.
Roth accounts can also help avoid uncertainty about tax rates when you retire, Slott said.
If your money is in a traditional or 401 (k) IRA, which means it will be taxed on withdrawal, the rate you end up paying may be higher than current tax rates. Additionally, Roth accounts do not have required minimum distribution amounts that must be distributed annually once you reach the age of 72 during the lifetime of the original account owner.
