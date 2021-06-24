The ultra-rich have exploited the Roth IRAs. you can do the same

Sometimes it can seem like only the rich can benefit from the tax code.

Some ultra-rich individuals have amassed hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars in tax-sheltered Roth individual retirement accounts, according to one ProPublica report released Thursday, an investigative medium. However, the strategy is generally available to anyone who wants to use it.

“The great thing about the Roth is that it’s the best tax shelter for everyone,” said Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott and Company.

For traditional 401 (k) plans and IRAs, you typically get tax relief when you make contributions and then pay taxes on withdrawals at retirement. In contrast, the Roth versions of these accounts do not come with any initial tax relief, but qualifying withdrawals are excluded from federal income tax.

While there are income limits set for who can contribute directly to a Roth, investors with higher income can convert assets into a traditional or 401 (k) IRA whose withdrawals at retirement are taxed as income. ordinary to a Roth.

Taxes are paid on the converted money, but it can then grow tax-free and be withdrawn completely tax-free as long as you’ve had the account for at least five years and are 59 years old. or more.

Among the billionaires who exploited the Roth IRA rules is Peter Thiel, one of the founders of Paypal, whose account was worth $ 5 billion in 2019 after being worth less than $ 2,000 in 1999, according to the ProPublica report. . (CNBC did not independently verify any details of the report.)