Nikkei ends virtually unchanged due to lack of trade incentives





The benchmark Nikkei stock average ended Thursday’s trading almost unchanged from the previous day’s close as market participants stood on the sidelines amid a dearth of new market drivers. The Nikkei average of 225 Tokyo Stock Exchange issues rose 0.34 points, an increase of less than 0.01%, to close at 28,875.23 after falling 9.24 points on Wednesday. The Topix index of all first section issues ended down 2.04 points, or 0.10%, at 1,947.10, after dropping 10.39 points the previous day. The Tokyo market opened slightly lower after the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index edged down the previous day. Shares rose later in the morning and fell back in the afternoon through the movement of US equity futures outside of trading hours, but mostly moved within a narrow range as players struggled to get business incentives. While the Topix has moved mostly in negative territory, the Nikkei has hovered around yesterday’s close thanks to the strength of some tech-related names. “The speeches made the day before by officials at the US Federal Reserve were largely ignored as the market had already taken into account the Fed’s change in monetary policy after the comments (from the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis , Jim Bullard) earlier this week, “said Chihiro Ota, managing director of investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Ota added that the Eurozone and US purchasing manager indices for June released overnight by IHS Markit were also ignored as results were well below expectations. “The market is starting to shift from a liquidity-driven market to a profit-driven market,” said Kazuo Kamitani, strategist at Nomura Securities Co., suggesting that market participants were waiting for the April earnings release. June and earnings revisions. forecasts before actively negotiating. In the first section of the TSE, losers outnumbered winners 1,155-924 while 114 issues were unchanged. Volume fell to 842 million shares from 944 million shares on Wednesday. Tech investor SoftBank Group and online medical information provider M3 rose 2.26% and 1.83%, respectively, after the tech-rich US Nasdaq index ended higher on Wednesday. Mining company Inpex finished at its highest level since the start of the year thanks to rising crude oil prices. Car manufacturers such as Honda and Subaru have also attracted buyers. On the other hand, issues with semiconductors such as Advantest, down 1.86%, took the effects of a report that Toshiba-derivative chipmaker Kioxia is aiming to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange by September, which has raised concerns about a rebalancing within the chip industry. . Transport problems such as airlines and rail operators succumbed to the sale. Other losers included department store chains Isetan Mitsukoshi and Takashimaya. In index futures traded on the Osaka Stock Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei Average fell 10 points to close at 28,800.

