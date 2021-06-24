Market Trend Even Around AMC, GameStop May Be More Persistent Than You Think, Report Says

Do you think investing in stocks is even a fad? Think again. That is, at least, according to a new report from financial consulting firm Betterment.

About 97% of people polled in a recent survey conducted by the digital investment advisor, who said they invested in stocks primarily driven by social media mentions rather than fundamentals, would continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

These trends in memes investing have been the main driving forces behind the purchases of companies like video game retailer GameStop Corp GME,

-2.06% .

, cinema channel AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC,

-3.07%

and BlackBerry Ltd. BB,

-2.75% ,

that made a ubiquitous cell phone that was all the rage in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Stocks and crypto like DOGEUSD dogecoin,

+ 12.04% ,

that don’t necessarily offer compelling use cases, or revenue, grows with the strength of the collective power of retail investors coming together on sites like Reddit and Discord. It’s a trend that has long been considered doomed to implode at some point, but individual investors polled by Betterment between late April and early May, who invested in stocks even before saying they will continue to be. investors in this investment category.

According to the Betterment survey, there is a near universal consensus that they will continue to invest in stocks like these that get a lot of attention in the future – 97% said they were at least quite likely to ‘invest,

This is even if the outlook for GameStop, AMC and its ilk seems uncertain.

The Improvements Survey included a panel of 1,500 respondents from April 26 to May 3, who were 18 and over and had any type of investment (excluded if only 401 (k)). Of the total, half of them actively negotiated their investments.

That said, most research survey respondents indicated that they had some understanding of memes investing while almost a quarter, 24%, said they did not understand it well at all. .

Investments like GameStop have captured the imaginations of young investors because of the stratospheric gains they have recorded.

For example, GamStop’s shares are up 1,054% on the year and AMC’s are up over 2,500%, while dogecoin is up almost 5,000% year-to-date.

In comparison, more traditional assets saw more moderate, albeit strong, gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+1.05%

and the S&P 500 SPX index,

+ 0.69%

are up by almost 12% and more than 13% respectively. The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

+ 0.76%

is up around 12% after a stellar rally in June so far.

A number of investment funds have sprung up hoping to capture some of this Reddit buzz, including the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF BUZZ,

+ 0.88% ,

with the appropriate BUZZ ticker. This exchange-traded fund is up 12.2% in the past three months and gained 6.5% in June, beating Nasdaq Composites’ June gain of 4.5%.

As with many anecdotal studies, the Betterment Report concluded that the government stimulus checks and home-keeping protocols in place during the worst of the COVID pandemic helped spur the shift from retail investors to commerce and to the investment.

While most day traders indicated that their main reason was that they thought they could make more money in less time (58%), many (43%) also indicated that it was because it was fun and entertaining, according to the report.

About 54% of those polled said the pandemic caused them to trade more often.

The idea that retail investing will continue to be a phenomenon may not be at all far-fetched, even if the fashion for memes stocks is waning somewhat.

According to JMP Securities estimates, new brokerage accounts opened by individual investors have already roughly matched the total created throughout 2020, reaching over 10 million, in the first half of 2021 alone.