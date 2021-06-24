Connect with us

Business

Market Trend Even Around AMC, GameStop May Be More Persistent Than You Think, Report Says

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


Do you think investing in stocks is even a fad? Think again. That is, at least, according to a new report from financial consulting firm Betterment.

About 97% of people polled in a recent survey conducted by the digital investment advisor, who said they invested in stocks primarily driven by social media mentions rather than fundamentals, would continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

These trends in memes investing have been the main driving forces behind the purchases of companies like video game retailer GameStop Corp GME,
-2.06%.
, cinema channel AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC,
-3.07%
and BlackBerry Ltd. BB,
-2.75%,
that made a ubiquitous cell phone that was all the rage in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Stocks and crypto like DOGEUSD dogecoin,
+ 12.04%,
that don’t necessarily offer compelling use cases, or revenue, grows with the strength of the collective power of retail investors coming together on sites like Reddit and Discord. It’s a trend that has long been considered doomed to implode at some point, but individual investors polled by Betterment between late April and early May, who invested in stocks even before saying they will continue to be. investors in this investment category.

According to the Betterment survey, there is a near universal consensus that they will continue to invest in stocks like these that get a lot of attention in the future – 97% said they were at least quite likely to ‘invest,

This is even if the outlook for GameStop, AMC and its ilk seems uncertain.

The Improvements Survey included a panel of 1,500 respondents from April 26 to May 3, who were 18 and over and had any type of investment (excluded if only 401 (k)). Of the total, half of them actively negotiated their investments.

That said, most research survey respondents indicated that they had some understanding of memes investing while almost a quarter, 24%, said they did not understand it well at all. .

Investments like GameStop have captured the imaginations of young investors because of the stratospheric gains they have recorded.

For example, GamStop’s shares are up 1,054% on the year and AMC’s are up over 2,500%, while dogecoin is up almost 5,000% year-to-date.

In comparison, more traditional assets saw more moderate, albeit strong, gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+1.05%
and the S&P 500 SPX index,
+ 0.69%
are up by almost 12% and more than 13% respectively. The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,
+ 0.76%
is up around 12% after a stellar rally in June so far.

A number of investment funds have sprung up hoping to capture some of this Reddit buzz, including the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF BUZZ,
+ 0.88%,
with the appropriate BUZZ ticker. This exchange-traded fund is up 12.2% in the past three months and gained 6.5% in June, beating Nasdaq Composites’ June gain of 4.5%.

As with many anecdotal studies, the Betterment Report concluded that the government stimulus checks and home-keeping protocols in place during the worst of the COVID pandemic helped spur the shift from retail investors to commerce and to the investment.

Improvement

While most day traders indicated that their main reason was that they thought they could make more money in less time (58%), many (43%) also indicated that it was because it was fun and entertaining, according to the report.

About 54% of those polled said the pandemic caused them to trade more often.

The idea that retail investing will continue to be a phenomenon may not be at all far-fetched, even if the fashion for memes stocks is waning somewhat.

According to JMP Securities estimates, new brokerage accounts opened by individual investors have already roughly matched the total created throughout 2020, reaching over 10 million, in the first half of 2021 alone.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: