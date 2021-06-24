Billionaire Peter Thiel Raises $ 5 Billion In Tax-Free Stash In Retirement Account | Pierre Thiel





Billionaire Peter Thiel, one of the founders of PayPal, used a retirement account designed to help ordinary Americans save for their golden years to raise a tax-free nest egg of $ 5 billion, according to files obtained by ProPublica. Thiel, a staunch opponent of a tax hike, is one of many ultra-wealthy Americans who use a Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA) to build up tax-free wealth. Roth IRAs were created in 1997 to encourage middle-class Americans to save, tax-free, for their retirement. In 2018, the average Roth IRA held $ 39,108. The proceeds of a Roth IRA are tax-exempt as long as they are not withdrawn before the account holder turns 59.5 years old. Records obtained by ProPublica show that Thiel, 53, placed 1.7 million shares of then-private PayPal into a Roth IRA in 1999. At the time, annual contributions to the plans were capped at $ 2,000. The shares were valued at just $ 0.001 per share. In one year, Thiels Roth’s value rose from $ 1,664 to $ 3.8 million. Thiel then used his Roth to make some very lucrative investments in Facebook and Palantir Technologies, according to tax records and other documents obtained by ProPublica. In 2019, Thiels Roth held $ 5 billion spread over 96 sub-accounts. Thiel, a libertarian who once funded plans for a autonomous private island, is not the only super-rich investor to have amassed a fortune in a Roth IRA. Warren Buffett, who argued billionaires should pay higher taxes, had $ 20.2 million in a Roth IRA at the end of 2018, according to ProPublica. Ted Weschler, an investment manager at Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway, had $ 264.4 million in his Roth in 2018 and hedge fund manager Randall Smith of Alden Global Capital had $ 252.6 million in his. Robert Mercer, former hedge fund manager at Renaissance Technologies and one of Donald Trump’s richest backers, had $ 31.5 million in his Roth, ProPublica reported. The latest revelations come after ProPublica revealed that the 25 richest Americans paid an effective tax rate of just 3.4% between 2014 and 2018, despite an increase in their collective net worth of more than $ 400 billion during the same period. Using legal strategies, billionaires such as Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk paid $ 13.6 billion in federal income taxes in those five years, ProPublicas data shows the equivalent of ‘an effective tax rate of only 3.4%. During the same period, the median US household paid 14% federal taxes. The news fueled calls in Washington for U.S. tax code reform that even sparked bipartite support in a deeply divided Congress. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, chairman of the Tax Drafting Finance Committee, is working on a series of recommendations to tackle the problem. Billionaires are going to have to pay their fair share every year, he said recently.

