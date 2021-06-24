Robinhood calls for shares to be quoted in hundredths of a penny





The chief executive of Robinhood Markets Inc. addressed the ongoing debate over over-the-counter trading on Thursday, saying financial regulators should allow public exchanges to quote stock prices in hundredths of a dime in order to “level the rules Game”. In one declaration On the Robinhood blog, Vlad Tenev said the online brokerage firm supports the change to rule 612, which was passed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2005 and generally prevents stock exchanges from listing prices in increments of less of a cent. Meanwhile, over-the-counter platforms where individual investor trades, including those of Robinhood clients, are often executed are able to buy and sell stocks for less than a dime. “In a nutshell, the exchanges cannot compete fairly with over-the-counter market makers in the execution of our clients’ orders,” said Mr. Tenev. The debate about where and how transactions are routed has recently gained increased attention, in part due to the rush of individual investors into the market this year. Market watchers have increasingly focused on a practice called payment for order flow, where online brokers such as Robinhood make money by routing client orders to ecommerce companies. While the practice is common in the brokerage industry, Robinhood in particular has found itself at the center of the payment for orders debate this year. Online brokerage firms and e-commerce companies claim that the practice benefits small investors by executing their trades for slightly better prices than they would get elsewhere. Yet the concept has also come under intense scrutiny over concerns that hijacking stock exchange trades makes markets less transparent. Almost half of the volume of trade in the United States is now conducted outside public exchanges, a share that has increased in recent years. Recently confirmed SEC Chairman Gary Gensler presented an in-depth review of the market structure this month and suggested that non-professional investors might get better prices if more trades are done on the exchanges. The question is whether our stock markets are as efficient as they could be, in light of technological changes and recent developments, Gensler said at an industry conference this month. He also said the SEC’s review would look at the minimum price increases that exchanges are allowed to offer. Under Rule 612, exchanges can only display stock prices in fractions of a cent if a security is trading below $ 1 per share. Mr Tenev said on Thursday that if the sub-cent limitations were removed, “we could see … maybe more retail order flow executed in informed markets.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos