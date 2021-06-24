Connect with us

London Stock Exchange-Listed Company Gets FCA Approval for Crypto Services

Mode Global Holdings, a fintech group listed on the London Stock Exchange, has obtained major regulatory approvals for cryptocurrency and fintech operations in the UK.

The company ad On Thursday, Mode obtained its e-money institution license and AMLD5 registration with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

AMLD5 registration has been granted to Modes crypto arm Fibermode Limited, establishing it as the official crypto asset company in the UK, in accordance with the Amended Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer Regulations of funds.

AMLD5 registration is a requirement for crypto-related businesses in the country that fall within the scope of money laundering regulations. According to the announcement, Mode is the fifth company to have received this registration to date since the FCA became the official AML supervisor of the UK crypto industry in January 2020.

Along with AMLD5, Modes’ subsidiary Greyfoxx Limited also acquired the EMI license, which allows Mode to offer a range of innovative financial services to businesses and consumers in the UK, the announcement notes.

Following the acquisition of new regulatory approvals, Mode plans to further expand its crypto services, including decommissioning its investment product known as Bitcoin Jar. The product aims to allow Mode customers to use Bitcoin (BTC) to earn BTC interest rather than just holding it in a wallet or on an exchange.

Mode CEO Ryan Moore noted that new regulatory developments are a major milestone in Mode’s mission to provide a reliable and regulated environment. This means that we now have the opportunity to expand our operations and continue to provide innovative payment products to our customers under our own EMI license. The EMI license and AMLD5 registration ensure business transparency, strict oversight and give our customers confidence in our offering, he said.

The latest news comes shortly after a UK Member of Parliament reported major difficulties in the process of registering crypto companies under FCA’s AML regulations in late May. Economic Secretary John Glen explained that the FCA was unable to process and register all applications before the previous deadline due to a significant number of companies not having adopted anti-control frameworks. – robust whitening and not employing the appropriate personnel.