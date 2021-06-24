Business
Four venture capital firms posted billion dollar gains on Thursday as they went public
Jeff Tangney, CEO of Doximity on the New York Stock Exchange for its IPO, June 24, 2021.
Source: NYSE
Each year, technology investment firm Index Ventures sends out a survey to some 400 companies in its portfolio to see which technologies are growing in popularity. About six years ago, an open source product called Apache Kafka has emerged as the next big thing.
“It was clear this thing was on fire,” said Mike Volpi, partner of Index Ventures, which had made other big bets in open source software, backing Hortonworks in 2011 and Elastic in 2013.
To find out who was behind the technology, Volpi took to LinkedIn. There, he discovered that the creators were actually from LinkedIn, where they developed Kafka in-house before launching a separate company to market the technology.
This Confluent company debuted on the stock market on Thursday after raising more than $ 800 million in an IPO. Confluent is now valued at $ 11.4 billion and Index is one of the biggest beneficiaries.
It was a big day for venture capital firms in Silicon Valley, thanks to Confluent’s Nasdaq IPO and the opening of health technology company Doximity on the New York Stock Exchange. Between the two IPOs, four companies posted multi-billion dollar gains.
Index is Confluent’s second-largest outside investor, with a stake valued at over $ 1.3 billion. Benchmark, who co-led Confluent’s first investment in 2014, controls stocks worth nearly $ 1.6 billion.
Doximity, a professional network of physicians, has been largely under the radar as the company has not raised venture capital since 2014. Emergence Capital co-led the first round and continued to invest, amassing a 15% stake at the time of the IPO. it’s worth $ 1.3 billion at Thursday’s close. InterWest, which joined Emergence as an initial leader, owns shares valued at over $ 1.1 billion.
Sequoia, winner of perennial VC, arrived at just under $ 1 billion this time, its stake in Confluent amounts to $ 963 million. Morgenthaler has also moved closer, with a stake in Doximity worth $ 905 million.
A warm introduction
In every great business outcome there is usually a combination of luck, timing, and rolodex involved. For the first investors, there is also a desire to bet on companies which do not yet have activity.
Index not only has its annual poll to thank for its billion dollar gain in Confluent, but also a friendly introduction from then-CEO Jeff Weiner.
Volpi said he reached out to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Weiner to see if they could connect him to Jay kreps, who was the CEO of Confluent and one of its three co-founders. At LinkedIn, Kreps was the technical lead for infrastructure and storage systems as well as the co-creator of Kafka, which had been adopted across the company.
“Jay was a very visible figure on LinkedIn,” Volpi said. “They all knew him personally.
Companies increasingly relied on Kafka to unify all events happening within their business, whether it was a sale, a new order, or a product update, so that ‘they can make sense of large data flows.
After Weiner’s introduction, Volpi met with Kreps and encouraged him to consider an Index investment because of his company’s history with helping open source businesses at a fairly early stage. Volpi said the company had around 15 employees and no income at the time.
Index lead Confluent’s $ 24 million Series B financing in July 2015, eight months later Benchmark led Series A by $ 6.9 million. The post-currency valuation was $ 149 million, according to PitchBook, and the share price was 96 cents. Benchmark’s original price was 20 cents for a valuation of $ 24 million.
The stock closed Thursday at $ 45.02, up 25% from its IPO price.
In the decade since Kafka’s development, the technology has been used by about 70% of Fortune 500 companies, according to Confluent, which counts Expedia, Citigroup, Humana and Lowe’s among its customers. While Amazon, Microsoft and Google offer services to manage Kafka projects, Confluent is the only company to bundle them into a commercial offering that runs on all major clouds and in physical data centers.
After a day in the market, Confluent is almost as valuable as Elastic, Volpi’s most recent open source IPO. Elastic, which went public in 2018, has a market cap of $ 13 billion.
Before Elastic, there was the initial public offering of Hortonworks in 2014. It didn’t go so well. Hortonworks was one of the many companies trying to bring Hadoop to market. Its main rival, Cloudera, was bigger, but both were burning money and falling behind in the cloud.
They ended up merging in 2019 and agreed to sell earlier this month to private equity firms in a deal valued at $ 5.3 billion.
“You understand the mechanics better every time,” Volpi said. “The Confluent cloud was launched and perfected much earlier in the business lifecycle. “
The pre-income bet
Emergence generates a return of similar size on its investment in Doximity. But the path to get there was very different.
Known for his early bets on cloud software companies as early as Salesforce and more recently expanding to Veeva, Zoom, and Bill.com, Emergence primarily seeks subscription businesses with early traction and satisfied paying customers.
Doximity did not have paying customers. It was a network that at the time had a few hundred doctors sharing their knowledge. Jeff Tangney, who previously helped start healthcare technology company Epocrates, was the co-founder and CEO.
Kevin Spain had worked at Emergence for several years but was not yet a partner. He had served on the board of Veeva, which sells software to drug makers, and had heard about Doximity from a doctor friend. He set up a meeting with Tangney and was immediately intrigued by his mission to improve the technology doctors use for communications and collaboration.
Spain expected a challenge ahead to convince Emergence’s partners to close the deal.
“The business model was a bit on hold and the fact that it was a pre-income was a bit distant for us,” Spain said. “I knew this was going to be an uphill battle. I was asking people much older than me to bet on it. It was definitely a leap of faith.”
Emergence co-directed $ 10.8 million of Doximity Series A in 2011, with InterWest, at a post-currency valuation of $ 36.9 million. He participated in the the next two rounds as well as. Emergence and InterWest started investing at 39 cents per share.
The stock more than doubled Thursday to close at $ 53.
Doximity’s network is now used by 1.8 million healthcare professionals in the United States, more than 80% of whom are physicians. The company makes money by allowing pharmaceutical manufacturers to promote drugs and treatments to a targeted user base and by providing recruiters with a centralized place to find employment opportunities. Doximity also recently launched a paid telehealth product.
Returned jumped 77% in the last fiscal year to $ 206.9 million. And unlike most tech companies in the IPO stage, Doximity is profitable, generating $ 50.2 million in net profit for the year.
Spain said that by becoming the default place for doctors to connect with colleagues, share research and discover new treatments, Doximity didn’t need to spend money on marketing. Its advertising budget last fiscal year was $ 2.6 million.
“So many social networks have to spend a lot to acquire new users,” Spain said. “They never had to do that.”
LOOK: The IPO market is solidly established for the second half of 2021
