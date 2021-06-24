Twilio and Asana to be listed on the stock exchange for the long term as the ESG push continues

A Silicon Valley exchange that encourages long-term thinking about short-term payoffs saw two top tech companies top its listings, reflecting the growing popularity of sustainable investing.

a $ 67 billion software company, and Asana Inc.,

an estimated $ 10 billion cloud software company run by Facebook Inc.

co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, are the first two companies to accept double listing of their shares on the long-term stock exchange. The CEOs of the two companies, which are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, were the first investors in LTSE with financial holdings of less than 1.5%.

To enroll in LTSE in August, Twilio and Asana agree on a list of commitments such as aligning executive and director compensation with long-term performance; consideration of customers and employees; and explain how the board oversees its long-term strategy. These commitments must be concrete policies that can be followed by LTSE.

The companies and the stock market hope the quotes will be a signal that their stocks should attract long-term investors, potentially undermining some of the hundreds of billions of dollars hidden in funds dedicated to environmental, social and governance investments. It would also give credit to LTSE, which has long been embraced by venture capitalists and tech founders, but has yet to list a single company.

Stock exchanges often serve as gatekeepers of corporate governance and provide a platform for trading a company’s shares. There are over a dozen exchanges in the United States, and most of them only function as trading platforms.

We were starting to enter an area where business expectations are higher, said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson.

The two largest in the United States, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, are dominant players in both fields. These exchanges have also recently strengthened their ESG advisory services to their listed companies.

The long-term exchange started trading in shares in September and only a fraction of the shares are traded on its platform. Its main objective is to ensure corporate governance focused on stakeholders, according to its founder and CEO Eric Ries.

Investors are demanding that companies pay more attention to their progress towards social and environmental goals, said Jeff Lawson, CEO of Twilio.

Were starting to enter an area where business expectations are higher, he said. LTSE makes the various commitments and codifies them. Its companies put their money where they say it.

Twilio and Asana are still figuring out what their exact commitments will be, but Messrs. Lawson and Moskovitz said they would likely be in line with what companies are already doing.

For example, Twilio is already focusing on its social impact. Mr Lawson pointed out Twilio.org, which supports nonprofits and social enterprises and is funded by 1% of Twilios equity. The company has pledged $ 10 million to Covax, a global initiative to vaccinate low-income countries against Covid-19. Mr Lawson said he hoped listing on LTSE could attract more investors in the long term.

Eric Ries, CEO of the Long Term Exchange



Asanas M. Moskovitz underlined the company’s commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse employee base. (The Asanas website shows that 30% of its American employees identify as Asian, while 46% identify as Caucasian; 49% identify as male and 43% as female.)

In 2011, Mr. Ries proposed the idea of ​​a long-term exchange in his book The Lean Startup. He has garnered support from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, including venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

The decision to let companies write their own long-term thematic commitments was not the original plan for the exchange. On its way to Securities and Exchange Commission approval, LTSE ended up abandoning more ambitious requirements plans for listed companies, including banning quarterly advice and banning executive bonuses tied to short financial goals. term.

Finding his first listings also proved difficult. To soften the deal, LTSE cut its listing fee by 50% in 2021. To appease executives concerned about low trading volumes on the new exchange, LTSE offered companies the idea of ​​dual listing, which means their shares are primarily listed on the Nasdaq or the NYSE. .

Other exchanges have attempted to tackle the dominance of the NYSE and the Nasdaq in corporate listings. None have made much progress. IEX Group Inc. has spent years wooing companies to get listed on its nascent stock exchange, but closed its listing business in 2019 after winning just one.

Mr Moskovitz, a longtime LTSE supporter, said he considered dual registration with LTSE last fall when Asana went public, but the timing was not right. Asana was already doing something different by going public in a direct listing on the NYSE. Adding another twist to his stock market debut seemed too much for investors, he said, although he said he made LTSE-inspired commitments in his founding letter and in Asanas’ regulatory brief at the time. of its initial public offering.

We wanted to establish ourselves as a public company, said Moskovitz. We now feel more solid to take this new step.

In addition to Twilio and Asana, expense reporting software company Expensify Inc. is also considering dual listing with LTSE as it is released, people familiar with the matter said. Last year, Airbnb Inc.

considered a double listing with LTSE at the time of its IPO but decided not to accept it, people familiar with the matter said.

Globally, sustainable fund assets reached nearly $ 2 trillion at the end of the first quarter, according to Morningstar. Investors invested $ 68 billion in BlackRock Inc.

sustainable products last year.

The material benefit of being seen as an ESG leader has become more important as so much money has poured in, Mr. Ries said.

Recognizing the importance of this investment segment, companies going public are presenting themselves as mission-oriented, say bankers and lawyers. Part of the recent IPO of Swedish oat milk maker Oatly Group AB went directly to ESG funds, people familiar with the matter said. ThredUP online thrift store Inc.

Not only did he say he was mission-oriented in a dossier before his IPO, but he also devoted an entire section to ESG.

Mr Lawson said LTSE can help give a seal of approval to companies making ESG commitments. If LTSE helps match companies with investors who also value things like ESG and long-term focus, that’s a good thing, he said.

Investors have taken ESG funds to new heights in 2020, and federal agencies are watching. WSJ explains why regulators have ethical and sustainable investment funds under review. Photographic illustration: Alex Kuzoian



