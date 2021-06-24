FedEx’s earnings were excellent. Investors are not happy.





A FedEx truck enters a distribution center. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images



The parcel shipping giant



FedEx



declared tax registration fourth quarter figures Thursday night, but the stock fell outside of class hours because investors, frankly, are expecting a lot these days. FedEx



(ticker: FDX) the stock was down around 3.2% on Thursday afternoon. The shares closed up 2.2% at $ 303.69 in regular trading, while the



S&P 500



and



Dow Jones Industrial Average



gained 0.6% and 1%, respectively. The company reported $ 5.01 in adjusted earnings per share on $ 22.6 billion in sales, while Wall Street was looking for about $ 5 in earnings per share on $ 21.5 billion in sales. Last year, in the comparable quarter, FedEx earned $ 2.53 on $ 17.4 billion in sales. The growth, year after year, has been impressive. But beating sales forecasts without doing the same for bottom lines is a sign that costs are rising. FedEx reported that variable compensation spending increased as large profits boosted bonuses for staff, but labor base rates are also increasing. Yet incomes are increasing. Looking ahead, the midpoint of the company’s forecast range for adjusted earnings per share is $ 21, while FedEx gained $ 18.17 in fiscal 2021. Analysts were forecasting 20, $ 63 in earnings per share for fiscal year 2022. Overall, earnings look strong, while the outlook was more bullish than expected. This should limit any investor disappointment. The continued execution of our strategic initiatives has resulted in a significant improvement in our fourth quarter results and demonstrates the continued strength of our business, CFO Michael Lenz said in the company press release. For fiscal 2021, we achieved record financial results while recognizing the valuable contributions of our team members. We expect strong momentum to continue in fiscal 2022, and our investments are focused on areas of highest growth and highest returns, such as e-commerce, to position ourselves for sustained growth at long term profits, cash flow and returns. Free cash flow for fiscal 2021 was over $ 4 billion, much more than in recent years. Management has planned a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Analysts and investors alike will be eager to see how rising costs affect earnings in the years to come. Year-to-date, FedEx stock is up about 17%, better than comparable gains from the S&P and Dow. Write to Al Root at [email protected]

