Confluent stock starts trading at $ 44, setting a market valuation of around $ 10 billion





Shares of data-in-motion software developer Confluent began trading on the Nasdaq just after noon EDT Thursday under the ticker symbol “CFLT”, reaching the market at $ 44 per share. Confluent shares started trading at 12:23 p.m. EDT and initially jumped to $ 47 per share before falling back to $ 42.50 per share at 1:45 p.m. EDT. This is above the target price of $ 36 per share that the Big Data software startup set on Wednesday and significantly above the range of $ 29 to $ 33 per share set in the modified S-1 document filed last week with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. [Related: Confluent’s IPO: The Details You Need To Know ] Confluent’s IPO raised the company’s market capitalization to around $ 10 billion, according to a MarketWatch story. That’s more than the market value of IT companies like Nutanix ($ 8.2 billion) and Juniper Networks ($ 8.9 billion). The sale of 23,000,000 Class A shares raised $ 828 million for the Mountain View, Calif., Company, above the $ 759 million initially forecast by the company. In total, Confluent has about 252.4 million shares outstanding, including Class B shares held by the company’s founders and early investors, according to documents from MarketWatch and the SEC. Confluent’s IPO was eagerly awaited after the successful IPO of data cloud company Snowflake last September. Confluent targets its real-time data / event streaming products, including Confluent Platform software and the Confluent Cloud native cloud service, to real-time data processing tasks – what the company calls “data. moving “. Confluent was co-founded in 2014 by CEO Jay Kreps, former CTO Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao. The three previously worked at LinkedIn where in 2011 they developed an event broadcasting software called Kafka – now an open source Apache Software project – which is the basis of Confluent’s commercial software. “We have pioneered a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all of an enterprise’s applications, systems and data layers around a central nervous system in real time,” said Confluent in its prospectus, included in file S-1. “This new data infrastructure software has become one of the most strategic pieces of the next generation technology stack and using this stack to harness data in motion is critical to the success of modern businesses as they grow. strive to compete and win in digital. world first, ”the company said in SEC documents. Prior to the IPO, Benchmark Capital Partners VIII was Confluent’s largest shareholder with over 35 million shares, or 15.3% of the pre-IPO common stock. Entities associated with Index Ventures hold just under 29.8 million shares for 13.0% of ordinary shares prior to the IPO. Next come CEO and co-founder Jay Kreps (29.6 million shares or 12.6%), co-founder Jun Rao (24.4 million shares or 10.6%) and Sequoia Capital (21 , 4 million shares or 9.3%). For the fiscal year ended December 21, 2020, Confluent reported revenue of $ 236.6 million, up 37% from $ 149.8 million in 2019. Revenue in 2020 included 208, $ 6 million in subscription fees and $ 27.9 million in service revenue. For 2020, the company’s net loss was $ 229.8 million, compared to a net loss of $ 95.0 in 2019. As of March 31, 2021, Confluent had a total of 2,540 clients, up from 1,050 as of March 31, 2020. Current clients include 136 of the Fortune 500, which contributed approximately 35% of the company’s revenue during the quarter. closed on March 31, 2021.. Confluent has been on the CRN Big Data 100 list for several years.

