T-bill mutual fund operator arrested for fraud

  • Criminal charges follow SEC case
  • Fund operator accused of not having bought back more than $ 100 million in investments

(Reuters) – Federal authorities on Thursday arrested a mutual fund operator on charges of fraud, accusing him of falsely telling investors their money would be placed in safe Treasury securities.

Ofer Abarbanel, 46, of Woodland Hills, Calif., Faces one count of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud.

Manhattan federal prosecutors said in a complaint that Abarbanel has defrauded investors of the 1-3 month income-raising treasury bill mutual fund since at least 2018 by embezzling funds.

The allegations reflect a civil complaint filed Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

David Wasserman of the Federal Public Defenders Office in Los Angeles represents Abarbanel in the criminal case. He declined to comment on Thursday.

The SEC said the income-raising fund told investors it would invest primarily in T-bills with a maturity of one to three months and enter into reverse repurchase agreements with T-bills serving as collateral. .

In fact, the Cayman Islands-registered fund only invested around 1% of its assets in treasury bills and did not enter into the repurchase agreements, the SEC said.

According to prosecutors, Abarbanel did not honor a request by a group of investors to buy back more than $ 100 million in investments in June. The fund then transferred $ 10 million to the brokerage account held by his lawyer, they say.

The lawyer is identifiable in other court records as Robert Lu at Reid & Wise, who represents Abarbanel in the SEC case.

According to his law firm’s website, Lu previously practiced at Latham & Watkins and was a federal prosecutor in Arizona.

Lu has not been charged with wrongdoing. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The case is United States v. Abarbanel, 21-mag-6425, US District Court, Southern District of New York.

For the government: Elisha Kobre for the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York

For Abarbanel: David Wasserman of the Federal Office of Public Defenders

