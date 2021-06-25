Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,215.12, up 50.73 points.)
Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up to six cents, or 5.17 percent, to $ 1.22 on 8.6 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 37 cents, or 1.55%, to $ 24.18 on 5.8 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 0.63 percent, to $ 44.91 on 5.2 million shares.
Power Corporation of Canada. (TSX: POW). Financial. Up 14 cents, or 0.35%, to $ 40.24 on 4.7 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.89%, to $ 30.67 on 4.5 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Up 13 cents, or 1.66%, to $ 7.97 on 3.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX: GOOS). Up $ 1.74 or 3.4 percent to $ 52.04. Canada Goose Holdings Inc., the luxury parka maker known for its coyote fur-trimmed hoods, will stop using fur in its products by the end of next year, the company said Thursday. The move came as high-end department store chain Holt Renfrew said it would stop selling all animal furs and exotic skins within the same time frame. The side announcements follow a series of similar decisions made in recent years by US retailers like Macy’s and brands like Gucci and Michael Kors. The removal of fur from fashion collections and store shelves signals a trend change in the clothing industry as consumer concerns about animal welfare increase, according to industry experts. Ending the use of fur also allows brands and retailers to attract more consumers, said Farla Efros, president of HRC Retail Advisory. The luxury parka maker uses wild coyote fur from western Canada and the United States. The change comes after the company announced last year that it would start using salvaged fur and stop purchasing new fur in 2022.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSX: ESI). Down eight cents or 3.5 percent to $ 2.19. Oil services company Ensign Energy Services Inc. said it has signed an agreement to purchase the Canadian drilling assets of Nabors Industries Ltd. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. The companies say the deal includes Nabors’ fleet of 35 land-based drilling rigs in Canada, along with related equipment and certain other assets. Robert Geddes, president and chief operating officer of Ensign, says the deal gives Ensign an expanded fleet of rigs as well as highly skilled crews. Ensign provides contract drilling and other services in Canada, the United States and abroad. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
TD Bank Group. (TSX: TD). Up to 17 cents at $ 87.17. TD Bank Group announces that Bob Dorrance will retire as CEO of TD Securities in September, a move that will lead to several other management changes. TD says Dorrance will retire effective September 1, but will remain chairman of TD Securities and serve as special advisor to TD CEO Bharat Masrani. Dorrance has been the head of TD Securities since 2005, leading the division during the 2008-2009 financial crisis as well as the recent turmoil caused by the pandemic. He will be replaced by Riaz Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer of TD, who will become Group Head of Wholesale Banking and Chief Executive Officer of TD Securities. According to TD, replacing Ahmed as CFO will be Kelvin Tran, who is its executive vice president of corporate finance. The bank also said that Barbara Hooper, executive vice president of treasury, business development and strategic sourcing, will join the bank’s management team, reporting to Masrani.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 24, 2021.
The Canadian Press