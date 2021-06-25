Business
Infrastructure deal created jailbreak moment in stocks
Wall Street experienced a moment of disruption in trading on Thursday as stocks rallied after lawmakers in Washington agreed to an infrastructure deal, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said.
“If you want to sum up today’s awesome action in one word, that word is jailbreak,” Cramer said on “Mad Money.” “I call it a jailbreak because almost everyone was let go today, instead of the usual win-you-lose pattern that has hampered much of the action lately.”
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted record closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 300 points to close to its all-time high.
Cramer adopted a bullish tone in the market as he focused from the Federal Reserve’s forecast on the economy and future interest rate hikes towards a breakthrough in the deadlocked infrastructure negotiations.
President Joe Biden announced during the session that a “hard infrastructure” deal has been reached with a bipartisan group of senators to devote substantial funds to rebuilding roads and bridges and expanding the top debit.
Cramer warned that a rebalancing of the Russell indices on Friday could cause stocks to fall, but he expects this to only fuel the bullish momentum.
“Right now, I think any drop will be bought because it’s a positive and opportunistic time, people, and a lot of people want to put their money to work,” Cramer said. “Today’s jailbreak shows you that the bulls are still in charge.”
Cramer highlighted actions from various sectors that he said benefited from the White House news. They included drugmaker Eli Lilly, automaker Tesla, heavy equipment company Caterpillar, and Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden.
Eli Lilly stock jumped more than 7%. Tesla and Darden grew more than 3% each, while Caterpillar grew 2.6%.
