Infrastructure and the stock market, this is what the $ 1 trillion deal means

Maybe it really is is infrastructure week.

Stock investors cheered Thursday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.95%

significantly higher and marking another series of records for the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.58%

and Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.69% ,

after President Joe Biden announced that he and a bipartisan group of lawmakers had reached a $ 1 trillion infrastructure package deal.

Investors have spent years weighing the prospect of a large infrastructure spending bill. The breakthrough was welcome after weeks of tense negotiations between the Biden administration and Republican senators earlier this year failed to bear fruit, while a push for a plan under the Trump administration has transformed the term infrastructure week into a political line of force.

Among the big winners of the Thursday session, the Global X US Infrastructure Development PAVE exchange-traded fund,

+1.53%

jumped 1.5%, outperforming major benchmarks. The ETF favors industrial products (63.4%) and materials (23.7%) stocks which are expected to benefit the most from a pick-up in construction projects funded by the program.

Construction Equipment Manufacturer Caterpillar Inc. CAT,

+ 2.60% ,

a popular infrastructure game, was among the bullish leaders on the Dow Jones, ending the day up more than 2%.

The bulls of telecommunications and green energy were also applauded by the deal. Josh Duitz, portfolio manager of Aberdeen Standard Global InfrastructureIncome Fund ASGI,

-0.19% ,

expects the deal to help accelerate existing trends towards increased investment in green energy and 5G that are still in their infancy.

The prospect of legislation is clearly positive, but the reality is that investment in infrastructure is going to be strong going forward no matter what happens on Capitol Hill, Duitz said in emailed comments. The green energy and 5G revolutions are already underway and this bill would only accelerate spending on infrastructure.

More broadly, analysts said the deal would add to the tailwind of budget spending, already helping to boost momentum for the reopening of the US economy. Additionally, many investors are forecasting additional spending beyond the scope of the package described by Biden and lawmakers on Thursday.

We will most likely have over $ 2 trillion in additional spending this year, including this bipartisan deal and a partisan social infrastructure deal later this year, which strengthens the outlook for corporate earnings and is expected to keep this bull market well. beyond 2021, said Jeff Buchbinder, Equity Strategist at LPL Financial.

But important negotiations are yet to come, with Biden and Democratic Congressional leaders facing the challenge of securing unified support among other party members, noted analysts Sarah Bianchi and Tobin Marcus, analysts at Evercore ISI.

Momentum has grown for a two-step approach to infrastructure spending. In this strategy, the bipartisan plan would first attract the 60 votes in the Senate necessary to bypass the systematic obstruction. Then Democrats would go it alone to pass yet another larger spending package that included spending on education, health care and poverty reduction measures through simple majority voting through a process known as budget reconciliation.

Democratic leaders want to move forward with the bipartisan deal and the first step in the reconciliation process in July, but the timing of those steps will be tricky as Democrats try to keep progressives and moderates on board, Bianchi said. and Marcus, in a note. .

The biggest risk is that Progressive Democrats find the deal too tight, although this can be resolved through the second reconciliation bill, said Andrew Little, an analyst at Global X. It will take years for that federal money be spent, making it a long-term ongoing theme with strong tailwinds.