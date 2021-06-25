The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the one to get





1 in 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow Here it is, the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback. 2 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow Like the sedan model, the interior of this car is primo. 3 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow Expect plenty of high-quality switches and buttons in the new Civic hatch. 4 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow Comfort is one of the strengths of this five-door. The back seat is spacious and accommodating. 5 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow The new Civic hatchback has a gracefully tapered roofline, similar to a coupe. 6 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow This paint color is called Boost Blue Pearl and is available on the Civic Type-R. 7 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow Two engines are offered in the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback, including this one, a 1.5-liter turbo that develops 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. 8 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow With a mesh texture, the hatch grille is slightly different from that of the sedan. 9 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow The top level infotainment system comes with a 9 inch screen. 10 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow For many more photos of the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, keep clicking through this gallery. 11 of 60 Honda 12 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 13 of 60 Honda 14 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 15 of 60 Honda 16 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 17 of 60 Honda 18 of 60 Honda 19 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 20 of 60 Honda 21 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 22 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 23 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 24 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 25 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 26 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 27 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 28 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 29 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 30 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 31 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 32 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 33 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 34 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 35 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 36 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 37 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 38 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 39 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 40 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 41 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 42 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 43 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 44 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 45 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 46 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 47 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 48 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 49 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 50 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 51 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 52 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 53 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 54 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 55 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 56 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 57 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 58 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 59 of 60 Nick Miotke / Roadshow 60 of 60 Honda

