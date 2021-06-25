Business
The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the one to get
Here it is, the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback.
Like the sedan model, the interior of this car is primo.
Expect plenty of high-quality switches and buttons in the new Civic hatch.
Comfort is one of the strengths of this five-door. The back seat is spacious and accommodating.
The new Civic hatchback has a gracefully tapered roofline, similar to a coupe.
This paint color is called Boost Blue Pearl and is available on the Civic Type-R.
Two engines are offered in the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback, including this one, a 1.5-liter turbo that develops 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque.
With a mesh texture, the hatch grille is slightly different from that of the sedan.
The top level infotainment system comes with a 9 inch screen.
For many more photos of the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, keep clicking through this gallery.
