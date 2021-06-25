B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. announces the separate trading of its ordinary shares and warrants, effective June 28, 2021





NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRIVU, BRIVW, BRIV), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), announced today that as of June 28, 2021, holders of units of the Company (the “Units”) may elect to trade separately the Class A Common Shares (the “Common Shares” and the Warrants (the “Warrants”) included in the Units. The common shares and warrants resulting from the separation of the units will be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “BRIV” and “BRIVW”, respectively. Units that are not segregated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “BRIVU”. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into common shares and warrants. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Shares have been offered only by way of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 299 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10171, by phone at (800) 846-5050 or by email at [email protected]. About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware company whose commercial object is to carry out a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more companies. While the Company may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any industry or geographic region, it intends to focus on established businesses that have an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $ 800 million at $ 2 billion. The Company will seek to capitalize on the significant experience of its management team in completing a first business combination with the ultimate goal of seeking attractive returns for shareholders. The Company is sponsored by a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY). Visit https://brileyfin.com/principal250mergercorp/ for more information. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. No guarantee can be given that the product offered will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering. filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contacts Investors:

Dan Shribman

[email protected]

(212) 457-3300 Media:

Jo anne mccusker

[email protected]

(646) 885-5425 SOURCE B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Related links https://brileyfin.com/principal250mergercorp

