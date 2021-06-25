Updates from the Wisconsin State Fair; new timetables, parking and cashless entries

item

After a year of darkness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin State Fair Officials on Thursday, June 24, announced a series of updates and changes for the 2021 show.

New hours of operation, a cashless experience for parking and entry, and more will be in effect when the fair takes place from Thursday August 5 through Sunday August 15.

Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Kathleen O’Leary is counting the days until the doors open and the fair’s magic returns.

“Not enough hours in the day, but we’ll get there,” O’Leary said. “Seeing this joy and smiles on the faces and the family units able to spend time together is something that I have always loved over the 24 years of my career here.”

As in previous years, there will be no shortage of pig races, cattle shows and of course fried foods.

“We will have cream puffs, the giant slide will be ready for the pleasure of sliding,” said O’Leary. “But we also need to make some adjustments.”

Business hours

The Wisconsin State Fair will open daily at 11 a.m. and close nightly at 11 p.m., with the exception of the last Sunday, when the fair will close at 10 p.m.

State Fair Park parking will open daily at 10:30 a.m., and agricultural and competitive shows and shows that were scheduled before 11 a.m. will continue to take place. All food vendors, stores, buildings and SpinCity will be open at 11 a.m.

“Celebrating everything we should be so proud of in Wisconsin, which is exactly what Wisconsin State Fair is,” O’Leary said, “is such an amazing feeling.”

Ask for help

According to a press release, the changed hours are due to a number of factors, including increased disinfection protocols that require additional time, as well as a labor shortage perceived by many businesses and organizations.

“This is one of our biggest challenges,” said O’Leary.

The Wisconsin State Fair is always looking for more staff to help organize the 2021 event. Its rental center is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Visit the State Fair Hiring Center website for more information, including times and what interested applicants should bring.

Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs

Payment on entry

To make entry more efficient and continue to focus on security, parking and entry will be cashless.

Fair officials strongly encourage visitors to purchase their general admission tickets before arriving at the fair in order to reduce queues for ticket purchases and create a more transparent entry process for everything. the world.

There are still several ways to purchase entrance tickets in advance with cash or credit card, including the State Fair Ticket Office and official business partners. Festival-goers can also purchase entrance tickets and more online at WiStateFair.com. Discounted tickets are available until July 16.

“Our mission as we plan the 170th Wisconsin State Fair is to maintain our beloved traditions and our commitment to affordability while keeping health and safety in mind,” said O’Leary . “While there are some changes this year, our staff are working hard to bring you the State Fair you have known and loved for generations.”

Health advice

Masks will not be required at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair and individuals are encouraged to follow the Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Additionally, since the fair takes place in the vast 200-acre Wisconsin State Fair grounds, the 2021 State Fair will have no capacity limit.

According to a new statement, further operational adjustments have been made as fair officials make health and safety a top priority. This includes not selling new refillable souvenir cups or refilling the cups from the previous year, and not holding the various catering competitions.

Visit the show website for information on all programming and operating settings.