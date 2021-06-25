Florida company sells tickets for hot air balloon rides





Based in Florida Spatial perspective wants to send you on a luxury trip that promises spectacular views of the Earth and the stars CEO Jane Poynter said they are now accepting reservations for these hot air balloon flights. They should take off in 2024. “We call our customers ‘space explorers’. They go into space for the ultimate astronaut experience, ”Poynter explains. Poynter says the ride gives travelers a calm ascent into space on a six-hour journey, with a view out of this world. “The sun will rise, you will see the thin blue line of our atmosphere, the curvature of our atmosphere, the sun and the darkness of space. Then you will gently descend and splash into the ocean and be brought ashore. , “Poynter said. The cost of a ticket is $ 125,000 – a price according to Space Perspective is a steal, compared to other options like Virgin Galactic’s $ 250,000 space flight. RELATED: Sierra Nevada develops commercial space station and paves the way for space tourism Last week, the company successfully completed its first test flight on its unmanned test spacecraft Neptune One. “Probably towards the end of 2023 we will have our first piloted flight, this will give us a series of human flights that will take us to the end of 2024, when we will have our first commercial flight with paying passengers,” said the chief technology officer. Taber Mac Callum. “We have people who have thought about going to space, dreamed of going to space all their life but really couldn’t imagine going on a rocket but could imagine going there, and going because it is so accessible, ”Poynter said. The CEO says the first flights are already full and encourages those interested to book now. Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest news from Central Florida.

