Doximity Doubles Debut After IPO Values ​​Company At $ 4.6 Billion

Doximity, the company that describes itself as the LinkedIn of doctors, more than doubled when it debuted on Thursday after raising nearly $ 500 million when it went public.

Doximity sold 19 million shares for $ 26 a piece Wednesday night, above its projected range of $ 20 to $ 23, and an existing investor sold an additional 4.3 million. The stock, traded under the ticker symbol “DOCS”, closed at $ 53, giving the company a market cap of $ 9.4 billion.

Founded in 2010, Doximity has grown rapidly in recent years becoming the primary app doctors use to stay in touch with each other, sharing the latest research and updates on new drugs. With 1.8 million U.S. healthcare professionals at the site, more than 80% of whom are physicians, Doximity has boosted revenues by enabling pharmaceutical companies to promote drugs and treatments and by giving medical recruiters a central place to find prospects.

Revenue jumped 77% in the last fiscal year to $ 206.9 million, according to the prospectus. Since Doximity spends virtually no money on advertising, operating costs are lower than most VC-backed software companies. This allowed Doximity to increase its net income 69% to $ 50.2 million in the fiscal year ended in March.

The intersection between health and technology took center stage last year as the coronavirus pandemic forced patients to familiarize themselves with remote visits and strained the resources of medical systems at across the country. Investors have seized the opportunity to profit from the economic changes.

In August, telehealth provider Teladoc acquired Livongo, which specializes in remote coaching for chronic illnesses, creating what was then a $ 37 billion company. Telehealth rival Amwell went public in September. Teladoc and Amwell have both traded on the downside in recent months as Covid-19 cases have plummeted and future business growth rates have been called into question.

Meanwhile, the telehealth company MDLive was acquired by Cigna in February for an undisclosed amount, and two venture capital-backed health technology companies, Grand Rounds and Doctor on Demand, merged in March, creating a multibillion-dollar business.

For Doximity, telehealth is a new profession. The company has been offering a free service since 2016 that allows physicians to call patients using their work number on a mobile phone. Proximity moved dial service to its main application in 2019.

In May 2020, the company video added, which he described as his “first telemedicine offering”. Doximity has launched a paid enterprise version, although it has said the video service will be free until January 2021. In its prospectus, Doximity said it has signed subscription agreements with more than 150 hospitals by the end. of the month of March.

Jeff tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity, said in an interview that although over 80% of physicians are on the network, the company has at least a decade of “what we consider strong growth” due to the value it can bring to the health system. For example, the referral system can become much stronger, so that doctors know exactly where in the country to send patients with rare cancer.

He also said that Doximity had many opportunities to grow in telehealth given the size of its user base for its core product.

“Telehealth is 2% of the plan today, and it’s such a green field,” Tangney said, after ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange. “We haven’t been price-aggressive yet.”

Doximity’s overall growth is less dependent on telehealth than that of other vendors in the market, as its primary sources of revenue are unrelated to physician-patient communications. However, the company recognizes that when the pandemic is over, its business could suffer. Doximity has benefited from the fact that more medical practices have put their marketing budgets online, and some of that expense may go to physical advertising.

“The circumstances that have accelerated the growth of our business due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may not continue into the future,” said Doximity. “If these clients reallocate a significant portion of their budgets to in-person marketing, it could cause our growth to decline in future periods. “

Tangney, who previously co-founded digital health site Epocrates, is the largest stakeholder in the company, with shares valued at around $ 2.7 billion. Emergence Capital is the largest outside investor, with a stake of $ 1.3 billion, followed by InterWest Partners and Morgenthaler.

The IPO marks Doximity’s first funding since 2014, when the company raised $ 54 million for a valuation of $ 355 million, according to PitchBook.

As part of the offer, Doximity has reserved 15% of the shares for doctors in the network. Assuming the Doctors maximized their stake, they bought about $ 91 million of Doximity shares and ended the day with shares valued at $ 185 million.

Tangney said more than 10,000 doctors took part in the offer, buying up to $ 24,000 of shares. As a group, they own more stocks than any new investor, he said.

