Mortgage rates cross 3% for the first time in 2 months





Mortgage rates topped 3% for the first time in more than two months, according to Freddie Mac’s latest weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey. Economists expect rates to continue rising amid high inflation and signals from officials that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates earlier than previous projections. “Mortgage rates have passed three percent for the first time in ten weeks,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “As the economy grows and inflation remains high, we expect rates to continue to rise gradually in the second half of the year. For homeowners who have yet to refinance – and there are still many borrowers who could benefit from it – time. “ POWELL SAYS FED WILL WAIT FOR ‘REAL INFLATION’ BEFORE RAISING RATES The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 3.02%, up nine basis points from 2.93% last week. Rates on 15-year mortgages averaged 2.34%, up 10 basis points from the previous week’s average of 2.24%. At the same time, the average rate of a variable-rate hybrid indexed to the 5-year Treasury rose only slightly, from 2.52% to 2.53%. The news comes on the heels of Fed officials suggesting a willingness to hike interest rates earlier than a previous 2024 projection, amid spikes in growth and inflation as the US economy recovers from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of 2020, a dozen Fed policymakers hypothesized that crisis interest rates should stay in place until 2024. But seven officials present at the central bank policy meeting last week have expressed support for increasing the overnight key rate above its near current level. – zero level next year. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS The rise in mortgage rates comes as existing home prices hit record highs last month amid a nationwide housing shortage that began in 2020, but sales have declined in recent months. With many potential buyers already tired of fighting for the limited inventory available, an increase in mortgage rates could push even further out of the market. “Buyers are running out of steam,” said George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com. MarketWatch. “Without additional offerings, favorable funding remains a one-legged stool trying to provide a wobbly foundation for sustainable growth.”

