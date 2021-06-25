The shareholders of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. approve proposed merger with The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness, creating the leading subscription health and wellness company for the mass market

NEW YORK & SANTA MONICA, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) (Forest Road) today announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the Three-Way Business Combination (the Business Combination) with The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (Beachbody) and Myx Fitness Holdings , LLC (Myx) at its special meeting of shareholders (the special meeting) held today, June 24, 2021. The business combination is expected to close on June 25, 2021.

Holders of approximately 58.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Forest Roads voted at the Special Meeting. Approximately 99.5% of the votes cast at the extraordinary meeting voted in favor of the business combination.

As previously announced, the combined company will be called The Beachbody Company, Inc. and its common shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbols BODY and BODY WS , respectively, in June. 28, 2021.

We are delighted with the overwhelming support from our shareholders. Today’s vote marks an important milestone in Beachbodys’ mission to help more people achieve their goals and lead healthy, fulfilling lives. We look forward to supporting Beachbody in pursuing this mission as a public company, bringing its proven home fitness and nutrition solutions to many more people, said Keith Horn, CEO of Forest Road.

A current report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed by Forest Road with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the Beachbody Company, LLC Group

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Beachbody is a global leader in health and fitness, with 22 years of experience building innovative content and powerful brands. With 2.7 million paid digital fitness subscribers on two platforms, a nationwide peer support system of over 400,000 influencers and coaches as of March 31, 2021, as well as a premium portfolio of products from nutrition brand, Beachbody is a leading holistic health and wellness company with more than $ 1 billion in revenue expected in 2021. Beachbody, the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand platform and the platform – Fast growing DTC form Openfit, recently entered into a three-way merger agreement with Forest Road, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Myx, a connected home fitness platform, which will make it a public company . For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC

Myx offers a revolutionary and personalized solution to its members to integrate connected fitness into their daily lives. The brand’s flagship products, The MYX and The MYX Plus, offer professional-grade equipment at an affordable price, hundreds of on-demand classes, combined with expert coaching on a digital platform, designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility and flexibility. Using science-based methods, Myx uses patented heart rate technology and cross-training, powered by positive coaching, to achieve lasting results. Myx starts at $ 1,299 with nationwide delivery in about one to three weeks depending on location and schedule availability.

About Forest Road Acquisition Corp.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp., a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a or more companies, raised $ 300 million in November 2020 and its securities are listed on the NYSE under the symbols FRX, FRX.U and FRX WS. The Forest Road team includes three former senior Disney executives, Tom Staggs, Director and Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board, Kevin Mayer, Strategic Advisor, and Salil Mehta, Chief Financial Officer. and strategic advisers like Shaquille O’Neal, Peter Schlessel, Keith Horn, Sheila Stamps, Teresa Miles Walsh and Martin Luther King III. For more information, please visit https://www.spacroadone.com/.

