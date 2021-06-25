Athena says she will install 1,500 cryptocurrency ATMs in El Salvador





Eric Gravengaard, CEO of Athena Bitcoin Inc. demonstrates the use of a Bitcoin ATM during a presentation before a press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador on June 24, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Cabezas / Files SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – Athena Bitcoin plans to invest more than $ 1 million to set up cryptocurrency ATMs in El Salvador, particularly where residents receive remittances from abroad, said Thursday a representative of the company. According to Athena Bitcoins website, you can use their ATMs to buy bitcoins or sell them for cash. The company plans to gradually install some 1,500 ATMs, hire staff and open an office to conduct operations in El Salvador, which in June became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. The move takes effect in September. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele presented us with a tough 1,500 ATM challenge, we’re going to go there, but in phases. We are a private company and we want to make sure that our development in the country is sustainable, said Business Director for Latin America Matias Goldenhrn. Bukele touted the potential of cryptocurrencies as a transfer currency for Salvadorians abroad. First, we’re going to bring in dozens of machines, (finally) test what the business model in El Salvador looks like, which will likely be different from that in the United States, Goldenhrn added. A year ago, Athena set up her first cryptocurrency ATM on El Salvadors El Zonte beach, about 49 km (30 mi) southwest of the capital San Salvador, as part of an experiment. called Bitcoin Beach aiming to make the city one of the first bitcoin economies in the world. The World Bank said it could not help the implementation of bitcoin in El Salvador due to environmental and transparency drawbacks, and the International Monetary Fund said it found macroeconomic, financial and legal issues with the adoption of cryptocurrency by the country. Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio

