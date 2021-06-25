Robinhood CEO calls for changes to trade pricing rules





Vlad Tenev, co-founder and co-CEO of investment app Robinhood, speaks at the TechCrunch Disrupt event in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York, United States on May 10, 2016. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) – U.S. securities rules are expected to be changed to allow exchanges to quote bids and offers in sub-penny price increments so they can better compete with wholesale brokers for retail orders, said Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood said Thursday. Retail transaction volumes have skyrocketed over the past year and a half, fueled by the switch to commission-free transactions by most of the major online brokerage firms in November 2019 – a model that Robinhood has helped to become pioneer – and by the home work environment during the coronavirus pandemic. But the vast majority of retail orders go to wholesale market makers, instead of exchanges, as wholesalers can offer prices a few fractions of a dime higher than the best prices available on exchanges, which are limited to increments. of a cent. “In a nutshell, the exchanges cannot fairly compete with over-the-counter market makers in the execution of our clients’ orders,” Tenev, who also called for lower exchange fees, said in a statement. blog post. To better enable stock exchanges to be competitive, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission should amend the so-called “sub-penny rule” which limits stock quotes to one-cent increments, and allow them to quote. prices up to four decimal places for all stocks, Tenev said. “If the sub-cent limit is removed and the exchanges lower the fees for retail orders, we could see (…) more transparency and maybe more retail order flow in the markets. enlightened, ”he said, referring to exchanges considered“ enlightened ”. because participants can see the prices. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently said he asked his staff to recommend changes to minimum price increases on exchanges as part of a broader review of securities rules because ” wholesalers can operate on an uneven playing field when competing for the flow of orders. ” Read more In 2005, when the sub-penny rule was enacted, there were concerns that sophisticated electronic traders would outstrip retail orders by using the smallest price increments. Spokesmen for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) and the New York Stock Exchange of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) declined to comment. Reporting by John McCrank; edited by David Evans Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

