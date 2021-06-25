ESG remains on trend despite undermined data field

Wealthy clients of wealth managers increasingly demand that their money be aligned with their values, pushing their advisors to make investments in line with their environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

But while asking a wealth manager to build a sustainable investment portfolio is relatively straightforward, measuring the social and environmental impact of that portfolio is a much more complex proposition.

Part of the problem is what many call ESG’s “alphabet soup”. A plethora of acronyms have sprung up representing different standards and organizations that have emerged in the industry, each with their own framework and metrics designed to measure everything from a company’s carbon footprint to its progress in corporate diversity.

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), for example, launched its sustainability-focused reporting guidelines in the late 1990s. Others include the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB ) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

These and other frameworks cater to a wide range of users, from investors, asset owners, portfolio managers and trustees to regulators. “The data is a huge problem,” says Oliver Gregson, UK and Irish markets manager for JPMorgan Private Bank. “There is a very wide range of voters looking for information to answer the question ‘how is it? “”

For most individual investors, however, answering this question does not prompt them to scrutinize ESG scores or sustainability standards and frameworks. “It’s a handful who want the detail,” explains Leslie Gent, responsible investment manager at Coutts, the private bank.

And the lack of simple, standardized measures does not seem to deter private investors from engaging in sustainable investments, says Eva Lindholm, UK & Jersey Wealth Manager at UBS.

This is particularly true for a clientele made up of more women and young people. In Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2020, 27% of high net worth individuals expressed interest in investing in sustainability, a figure that rose to 49% among high net worth under 40.

“They understand that there isn’t yet a perfect algorithm to measure all the things they want to measure,” she says. “But they still want to align their investments with their values,” says Lindholm.

When looking for evidence of the impact of their investments, private clients often look for information they can easily understand.

James Purcell, responsible for sustainable investment at the Luxembourg bank Quintet Private Bank, cites examples such as carbon emissions measured in flight equivalents or water consumption in number of showers or swimming pools. “What they tend to look for are more understandable and easily identifiable metrics,” he says.

However, this does not allow asset managers to ignore ESG measurement and reporting, far from it. “If someone asks you to, you have to show it to them,” said Gent.

Additionally, while they may not require detailed reporting or ESG rating on their investments, private clients always want to know that their asset managers take these metrics and scores into account in building sustainable portfolios. .

This means that wealth managers have to do the work behind the scenes as they build their clients’ portfolios. “The decisions we make on behalf of a client when we act sustainably must be absolutely believable,” Purcell says. “But do you then spend 30 pages discussing it with the client?” Probably not.”

However, even for wealth managers familiar with metrics, navigating this ever-changing landscape is not easy.

“Stay on top of the next new executive [requires] a considerable amount of work, ”says Gent. “It’s about understanding the data, what’s relevant and material and what is the methodology behind it – you have to do your homework. “

The Financial Conduct Authority, the UK regulator, this week announced plans for new climate risk reporting requirements for asset and wealth managers, giving investors comparable and consistent information. But in the absence of broader harmonized standards and frameworks, investment decisions remain heavily dependent on a more traditional approach: practical engagement.

This is the case of London-based Stanhope Capital, which has developed a four-level sustainability rating system based on a combination of data from Sustainalytics, a provider of ESG ratings, and engagement with fund managers.

Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope, says: “Sustainalytics data ranks very well, but the focus is on engaging with managers. “

<>

Find out more about wealth management for private clients

Gregson agrees. He argues that data alone is currently insufficient to build a sustainable investment base. “There are no one-size-fits-all solutions that meet a wide range of customer needs,” he says.

This means that companies must develop their own capacity to perform ESG assessments of potential investments.

“We invest a tremendous amount of effort in creating a proprietary internal reporting capability that [beyond] what a company discloses, ”says Gregson. “Because it’s generally obsolete and not decision-ready for us as a trustee or for our clients.”

This may be about to change. In November, at the UN’s COP26 climate summit, the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation – which develops and promotes international accounting standards – is preparing to launch a World Sustainability Standards Council.

If governments embrace the standard, as many experts believe, ESG measurement and reporting could become more streamlined and easier to execute.

In the process, the assessment task for wealth managers can shift from heavy reliance on hands-on engagement to greater use of data, says Lindholm. “This is absolutely what’s going to happen,” she said. “If for no other reason than that, it’s much faster.”