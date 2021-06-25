UPDATE Bright Health, backed by 1-Tiger Global, debuts valued at $ 10.6 billion





(Add actions, background) June 24 (Reuters) – Shares of Bright Health Groups fell more than 5% when they debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, valuing the health insurance start-up backed by Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc at 10 , $ 6 billion. The company’s shares opened at $ 17, compared to the initial public offering price of $ 18 per share. Bright Health had valued 51.3 million shares below its target price range of $ 20 to $ 23, raising $ 924.3 million. Bright Healths’ list comes as more people seek remote care due to the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting the telemedicine market and prompting companies to expand their scale. Health insurance startup Oscar Health, backed by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, was valued at over $ 7 billion when it debuted in March, while Clover Health accepted the year. last to go public through a merger with a blank check company backed by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. . Bright Health, based in Minneapolis, operates two companies, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare, through which it provides virtual and in-person clinical care to patients through affiliated primary care clinics. It also sells Medicare and commercial health insurance in 14 states in the United States. Bright Health, co-founded in 2015 by former UnitedHealth Group Incs CEO Bob Sheehy, generated more than $ 1.2 billion in revenue in 2020, underscoring a boom in the health tech industry. The company’s net losses nearly doubled to $ 248 million in 2020, from $ 125 million a year earlier, and it has reported losses since its inception. Bright Health raised $ 500 million in a late stage funding round in September last year from investors such as Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates and Blackstone, bringing the total capital raised over $ 1.5 billion. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays were the main underwriters of the offer. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

