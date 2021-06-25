Chinese carpooler Didi seeks $ 4 billion for US IPO

HONG KONG – Chinese rideshare company Didi Chuxing is seeking to raise up to $ 4 billion in an initial public offering in the United States, according to its latest regulatory filing.

The IPO is said to be one of the largest for a Chinese company in the United States since the IPO of Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding in 2014. But Didi appears to have lowered his expectations as earlier reports suggested that it would seek to raise up to $ 10 billion.

The company, backed by SoftBank Group and Tencent Holdings, plans to sell 288 million U.S. custodian shares at a price range of $ 13 to $ 14, according to a regulatory filing. At the top, the company would be valued at around $ 67 billion, almost the same as during a fundraiser in 2018. Each ADS represents four common shares.

Didi had previously aimed for a valuation of up to $ 100 billion during the IPO, according to people familiar with his intentions, but preliminary investor meetings have led him to downgrade his ambitions.

“Discussions revealed that investors viewed such a valuation as high amid regulatory scrutiny and a lack of profit visibility for gas-hungry international operations and other services such as food delivery and vehicles. electric, ”said a person familiar with the transaction.

Morgan Stanley, the main underwriter of the IPO, has indicated an interest in buying shares worth $ 750 million in the middle of the IPO range. Singaporean government investment fund Temasek has said it wants to take shares worth $ 500 million, according to the prospectus.

Didi is the latest Chinese company to ignore tensions between Washington and Beijing as it aims to exploit U.S. capital markets for their greater liquidity and investor demand for high-growth companies.

But its IPO also follows signs that Beijing is stepping up regulatory measures against major tech platforms, including imposing a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan ($ 2.81 billion) on Alibaba. In March, Didi was fined 1.5 million yuan for “improper pricing behavior.”

Reuters reported last week that the Chinese antitrust regulator was investigating whether Didi had used anti-competitive practices to oust smaller rivals and whether its pricing mechanism was transparent enough.

In her IPO application, Didi said she was one of more than 30 Chinese internet companies that met with regulators in April and were asked to perform self-inspections and submit compliance reports. Didi said he had already done it.

Other Chinese companies seeking IPOs in the United States include hotel chain Atour Lifestyle Holdings and online grocers Dingdong Maicai and Missfresh. The three are looking for nearly a billion dollars combined.

However, some candidates got cold feet at the last moment. Soulgate, the social media platform backed by Tencent, suspended its $ 185 million IPO on Nasdaq this week just days before listing and Caixin announced on Friday that bike-sharing operator Hello, supported by Ant Group, had suspended its proposed offer in New York.

The wave of listings will likely push the total IPO proceeds in 2021 for Chinese companies in New York City well above last year’s $ 13.5 billion, which, according to Dealogic data. , was the highest total since the record high of $ 29.1 billion in 2014. That figure included Alibaba’s initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange of $ 25 billion.

Didi was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei and Jean Liu. It operates in 16 countries and serves more than 493 million annual active users on its global platform, according to the filing. Cheng is now CEO of Didi, while Liu, daughter of Lenovo group founder Liu Chuanzhi, is president.

The company has taken a solid lead in the Chinese VTC market and in 2016 acquired its main rival, Uber China. Its mobility technology platform has 377 million annual active users in China and 13 million annual active drivers.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is Didi’s largest shareholder, with a 21.5% stake through its Vision Fund. Tencent Holdings owns 6.8%. Uber, which sold its China business to Didi in 2016 in exchange for a 17.5% stake, currently owns 12.8%.

Apple invested $ 1 billion in Didi in 2016 as part of a strategic partnership and an Apple executive is a director. But the iPhone maker is not listed as a major shareholder in the case.

Last year Didi reported a net loss of $ 1.6 billion and in the first three months of the year recorded an operating loss of $ 1 billion. However, he reported net income then of $ 837 million, boosted by returns on investment.

While analysts expect its ridesharing business in China to become profitable over the next two years, they are not as confident about international business or other operations.

China remains the main driver of the company’s revenue, with overseas markets accounting for 1.6% of total revenue.