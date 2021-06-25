Business
Toshiba shareholders dismiss chairman of board over governance scandal
Disgruntled shareholders of Toshiba Corp. on Friday voted to dismiss its chairman of the board and another director responsible for oversight, in a debilitating blow for the Japanese industrial conglomerate engulfed by a governance scandal.
The result of a general meeting of shareholders adds a new twist to Toshiba’s turmoil after an independent investigation found it had colluded with the government to pressure foreign activist investors in the run-up to a general meeting of shareholders last year.
People are going to a meeting of shareholders of Toshiba Corp. in Tokyo on June 25, 2021 (Kyodo)
The two rejected candidates were board chairman Osamu Nagayama, who defied calls from some investors to step down and instead pledged to rebuild the board. The other director, Nobuyuki Kobayashi, was a member of Toshiba’s audit committee, which found no problem with the way last year’s general meeting of shareholders was held.
The vote came after Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa vowed to regain shareholder confidence and improve its business climate, five years after an accounting scandal.
Tsunakawa did not disclose the breakdown of the votes, saying only that the two had failed to gain majority shareholder support. He was himself reappointed.
Toshiba is working to restore its reputation after an investigation by independent lawyers found that the company, seen by the government as essential to national security, had asked Japan’s Ministry of Industry for help in fending off the foreign investors such as Effissimo Capital Management Pte. Ltd. before an annual meeting of shareholders in 2020.
The investigation, commissioned by some of Toshiba’s foreign investors, revealed governance issues at Toshiba and raised questions about the extent to which the government should be allowed to interfere with private companies in the name of protecting national security. .
Fearing that foreign activist investors would gain influence on the board of directors last year, Toshiba tried to take advantage of a Japanese law allowing the government to monitor foreign shareholders for national security reasons, according to the investigation. lawyers.
Toshiba is a household name in Japan with its business portfolio spanning nuclear power, defense equipment and semiconductors.
Among the 11 leadership contestants awaiting approval, Nagayama’s reappointment was the center of attention as he tried to push back resignation calls and instead pledged to be “an agent of positive change. “for Toshiba. Former US Ambassador to Japan John Roos had supported him after both serving as outside directors at Sony Corp.
In a rare development less than two weeks before the shareholders’ meeting, Toshiba removed two nominees who served on its audit committee from its initial slate of 13 directors pending approval.
Toshiba’s recent confrontation with activist shareholders follows its acceptance of foreign funds to resolve its financial difficulties following the bankruptcy of the US nuclear power plant in 2017. About 50% of Toshiba’s shareholders are foreign investors.
Among the main shareholders, 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. would have demanded the immediate resignation of Nagayama. Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Norwegian government pension fund, voted against him.
U.S. proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis have recommended that Nagayama not be reappointed, along with Kobayashi.
Singapore-based Effissimo criticized Toshiba for its reluctance to hold the board responsible for the scandal that exposed “dysfunctional” governance.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has ruled out the possibility of conducting its own investigation into the alleged collusion with Toshiba.
The approximately 120-page investigation report released on June 10 says former Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani reportedly explained Toshiba’s situation regarding foreign investors to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga last year. ‘hui Japanese Prime Minister, during a breakfast.
Kurumatani resigned in April after a buyout plan by UK private equity firm CVC Capital Partners apparently caused friction within management. Nagayama blamed Kurumatani for taking a “confrontational” approach to shareholders.
