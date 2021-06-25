Forwards Rise Higher in Bullish Optimism for Natural Gas Prices

Reflecting the recent summer uptrend in Henry Hub futures, natural gas futures rose coast to coast during the June 17-23 trading period. Indications of a tight supply / demand balance, coupled with an overall bullish temperature outlook, have allowed natural gas prices to maintain their upward momentum.

Spurred on by a bullish surprise in the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) storage report, July Nymex futures jumped 8.5 cents to $ 3.418 / MMBtu, advancing for a third consecutive session.

As a result, Henry Hub’s July fixed prices added 8.2 cents from June 17 to 23 to an average of $ 3.338 in the NGI Forward Look data set. This paved the way for another round of widespread gains for hubs in the Lower 48.

Amid the Nymex price hike this week, ICAP technical analysis analyst Brian LaRose wasn’t quite ready to rule out the possibility of a fake rather than a breakout. That said, bears should send natural gas below $ 3.217 quickly to argue for any high. By staying focused on the dense group of goals ranging from $ 3,500 to $ 3,636 otherwise.

The Bears were certainly on the defensive on Thursday, pushed by a reported 55 billion cubic foot injection into gas inventories below 48 for the week ended June 18, an EIA impression below both estimates and historical standards.

This reflects very tight supply / demand balances, and prices have responded, Bespoke Weather Services said in a note to clients following the EIA report. We knew it would be tight, but how bad was the question. The combination of weak wind and low nuclear output last week was more than we estimated, as it turned out. Next week’s number will easily be loose, but it is not clear whether it will be loose enough to end the rally.

Thursday’s weather image remained broadly skewed on the warmer side, according to Bespoke.

The best heat was concentrated over the western United States, but the forecast still showed occasional heat spikes in the northeast as well, the company said. … At this time, we have no signals indicating a significant change in pattern type. Tropical inputs may be a wildcard moving forward, although we don’t see any noticeable threats on the horizon at this time.

Prior to the EIA report, July prices had found an upward momentum thanks to a combination of the recovery in demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) feed gas and a growing outlook for a month of July warmer, according to analysts at EBW Analytics Group.

LNG feed gas demand exceeded 11.0 Bcf / d on Wednesday for the first time in three weeks as part of the resolution to maintenance at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, EBW analysts said.

This coincided with expectations of an increase in electricity consumption during the week and a recent drop in production, the company noted.

DTN’s latest forecast placed the most likely scenario for July at 371 cooling degree days (CDD), 13 CDD below the 10-year average and 43 CDD below levels from a year ago, according to EBW.

The recent warming trends for June and July, however, were further reinforced by the progression of the Madden Julian Oscillation, indicating a return of warmth for the Midwest and Northeast by mid-July, and an acceleration potential of global wind speed bringing heat to the south. Central and southeast, according to EBW analysts. If July weather turns warmer and shines a spotlight on bullish basic fundamentals, bullish optimism from recent trading suggests that continued bullish momentum remains possible for Nymex futures.

Nonetheless, if DTN’s forecast for July CDD were to materialize, it could mean a pause in the rally in the near term, according to the firm.

Record heat

In terms of notable changes in regional futures prices, the Rocky Mountain and Pacific Northwest hubs saw their base premiums rise during the trading period, no doubt fueled by the intense heat expected to cover the market. region in the coming days.

Malin jumped 13.9 cents more to trade an average of 37.6 cents north of Henry Hub, while the base of Northwest Sumas climbed 20.9 cents to climb to over 34.6 cents . The Northwest Rocky Mountain base finished 26.1 cents north of Henry, up 13.2 cents for the period.

Conditions set the stage for a potential historic heat wave for the northwest ahead of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

To close the working week, temperatures of around 10 to 20 degrees above average were expected. The weekend is expected to bring many records, the forecaster said.

Excessive heat monitors are currently in effect across Washington state, much of Oregon and far northern California, the NWS said Thursday.

Further into the six to ten day window, there appeared to be little relief en route to the northwest, according to a forecast from Maxars Weather Desk.

Aside from the southwest, the rest of the west will remain under above to high above normal temperatures, especially in the northwest and northern Rockies, Maxar said. The northwest heat is not as strong during this period as the all-weather record heat expected in the one to five day period.

Further south, California premiums also increased for the June 17-23 trade-in period. SoCal Citygate’s July base climbed 58.5 cents to over $ 4.076 for Henry Hub, while PG&E Citygate gained 28.6 cents to over $ 1.572.

Strengthening the application base

The Appalachian hubs were among the other major base drivers during the June 17-23 trading period, with several locations closing the gap on Henry Hub by about 10-15 cents week / week. Eastern Gas South’s July base rose 16.4 cents to trade to 83.3 cents off the hub, while Texas Eastern M-2, 30 Receipt gained 14.9 cents to trade at minus 93.3 cents.

Earlier in the week, analysts at Wood Mackenzie observed production declines in northeastern Pennsylvania associated with maintenance of the Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) system.

Maintenance at TGP station 321 has been in effect since June 14, but scheduled maintenance at station 325 began on Tuesday, further limiting flows, Wood Mackenzie analysts Laura Munder and Nicole McMurrer said in a note to customers.

Meanwhile, forecasts suggested that downstream cooling demand in the northeast and central Atlantic was set to increase by the end of the weekend, with population centers along the Interstate 95 corridor expected to see a return to above normal temperatures.

Maxar was calling for highs in Boston to move from the low 70s Friday to the mid 90s to the low Monday. New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC are also expected to see highs soar from the 70s and lows 80s to the 90s by the end of the weekend.