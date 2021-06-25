Why it will be difficult for China to crack down on Bitcoin

Text size





The founders of Bitcoins wanted a decentralized system impervious to government control. Now they face their ultimate test: the People’s Republic of China.

The price of bitcoin plunged 16%, then rallied most of the way following a June 21 statement by the Chinese central bank that cryptocurrencies disrupt financial orders, spawn criminal activity, and carry serious damage to the security of property. Among other evils. This followed a session where the country’s banks and payment systems pledged to better eliminate crypto activity.

Suppressing does not mean crushing, however. China first banned financial institutions from handling crypto in 2013, when it decided Bitcoin didn’t make real sense. In 2017, he shut down crypto exchanges and banned initial coin offerings, Bitcoin-cleared stock sales. He expanded the banking ban in May, in an attempt to quash leveraged speculation as the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed.

China’s position has been very clear and consistent from the start, says Yan Xiao, digital trade project manager at the World Economic Forum.

The growing popularity of cryptos among the Chinese population is also consistent. China has never gone so far as to make people holding and trading cryptocurrencies illegal, says Claire Wilson, partner of Holland & Marie, a consultant based in Hong Kong. They don’t want to criminalize something they can’t apply.

Chinese authoritarianism makes alternative currencies all the more attractive to its citizens. Strict capital controls make it difficult to diversify wealth in the usual way, with offshore accounts or real estate. The absence of rights against the state creates insecurity around national property.

Until this changes, authorities will continue to gamble with crypto. Not all banks have promised to support crypto-related transactions, but it’s difficult to review every transaction, says Winston Ma, a global regulatory specialist at New York University School of Law.

Beijing should have an easier time with the second front of its crackdown, mastering Bitcoin mining, which involves piling up supercomputers to solve wickedly complex equations and being rewarded with fresh currency. The energy involved has gone against China’s carbon reduction targets and power shortages that have shut down actual factories this year. Producers could also exploit loopholes here, Ma says. Mining operations could be hidden within digital infrastructure projects, which the government is keen to promote.

Bitcoin is one area where China does not want to rule the world. It does so anyway because its governance rather proves that the founders point out that a peer-to-peer currency can offset national fiat. China’s experience also shows that states can quarantine Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency lives on, but the Chinese still can’t use it to buy a house, a plane ticket, or even a lunch. The state lockdown will only tighten. If they pull the banks out, the individual on the street may think twice about owning Bitcoin, according to consultant Wilson.

The free world, for all its differences with China, will likely treat cryptocurrency with the same caution, especially as other economies are following China’s lead in deploying legal digital currency. As countries launch their sovereign digital currencies, cryptos will be the losers, predicts Winston Ma.

Another constituency is emerging to support constrained cryptocurrencies: the market. At least institutional investors whose adoption of Bitcoin has tripled its price in the past year.

The early supporters were anarchists, but Wall Street investors are pushing for regulation, according to Xiao.

Guess who will win this argument.