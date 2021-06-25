Credit Suisse could seek merger with UBS on the back of Archegos and Greensill scandals





Credit Suisse executives are looking for ways to overhaul the bank and a merger with Swiss rival UBS could be considered. The bank saw its share price deteriorate after the collapse of Archegos, in which Credit Suisse took a hit of $ 5 billion. The collapse of Greensill Capital, triggered when it suspended $ 10 billion in funds used by the supply chain finance company, also had an impact. Reuters reported that three people familiar with the thinking of banks said the new strategic direction could include seeking a merger with UBS. “Credit Suisse needs a merger deal right away,” said person with knowledge of bank thinking Reuters. “There is growing concern in Zurich that activist investors will pick on them if they stand still.” Banks’ share prices have fallen almost a quarter since March, when the Greensill scandal came to light. Former Lloyds boss Antonio Horta-Osorio, the bank’s new chairman, announced a strategic review in April. UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment. LILYCredit Suisse proposes wage increases to stem exits amid fallout from Archegos A merger between Credit Suisse and UBS would create a bank with a workforce of over 110,000 people and a market value of over $ 85 billion. Executives at the bank fear the fall in its stock price will make it vulnerable to investors calling for a break-up or a hostile foreign takeover, according to the report. LILYCredit Suisse warns of further $ 654 million blow from Archegos Other options include splitting up its local Swiss bank to position the company for a merger, downsizing its investment bank or selling its asset management arm, Reuters reported. To contact the author of this story with comments or news, email James Booth

