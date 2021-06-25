SBI introduces changes to cash withdrawals from ATMs, checkbook fees from July 1; View details

State Bank of India customers may notice many changes in some fees related to cash withdrawals starting next month. The State Bank of India (SBI), which is the country’s largest commercial bank, is expected to change fees for ATM cash withdrawals, branch cash withdrawals and check books from July 1, 2021.

Holders of a Basic Bank Deposit Account (BSBD) will now only benefit from four free cash withdrawal transactions. This would include both ATM withdrawals as well as SBI branches. Beyond four withdrawals, BSBD account holders will be debited. Account holders will also be charged beyond the use of the first 10 checks for cash withdrawals from July 1.

SBI cash withdrawals at ATMs and branches

As mentioned, SBI has now limited the number of free cash withdrawal transactions at ATMs and branches. Account holders will now only benefit from four free cash withdrawals at SBI ATMs and branches. Beyond this number, they will be charged Rs 15 plus GST (goods and services tax) for each cash withdrawal at an SBI branch or an ATM. The same chargers will also apply if SBI customers withdraw money from ATMs of banks other than State Bank of India. These tariffs will come into effect from July 1, 2021.

SBI checkbook fees

The State Bank of India has decided to limit the free use of check sheets for its BSBD account holders. According to the changes listed by SBI, as of July 1, BSBD account holders are only allowed to use the first 10 free checks for withdrawal transactions. Beyond this number, they will be invoiced according to the following matrix:

Rs 40 plus GST for withdrawals using the next 10 checks Rs 75 plus GST for the next 25 Rs 50 plus GST will be charged for using the emergency checkbook for the first 10 checks and beyond

Seniors should note that they are exempt from the checkbook usage limit.

