Business
Van Hollen and Fischer introduce bipartisan bill to demand transparency in corporate equity trading
June 24, 2021
Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) And Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) Reintroduced their bipartisan Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act, legislation aimed at bringing greater transparency to stock transactions companies. As we have seen several times over the past year, when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prohibits the buying or selling of securities based on non-public information, current regulations do not prevent business leaders from playing with the system. Right now, the SEC offers executives protection from insider trading liability if they create a trading plan that sets predetermined or scheduled times at which executives will be able to buy or sell stocks. However, as recent cases have shown, some dishonest players can abuse the loopholes in this system, harming ordinary investors and reducing confidence in the integrity of our financial markets. The Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act requires the SEC to investigate this matter, report its findings to Congress, and draft additional rules regarding the ability of people to take advantage of the system.
The bill was also introduced in the United States House of Representatives by Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) And rank member Patrick McHenry (RN.C.). It was passed by the House on April 20, 2021.
Insider trading is illegal. But the current flaws in our system offer business leaders a major loophole. This is unacceptable, and it is time for the SEC to take action. Our bipartite legislation will level the playing field and help ensure that business insiders follow the same rules as everyone else, said Senator Van Hollen.
Whether Americans are saving for retirement or sending their children to college through investments, they deserve transparency in business transactions. The legislation we are reintroducing today would ensure that everyone plays by the rules and prevent bad actors from gaining an unfair advantage. Through this sane bill, we can deliver fairness to families and businesses in Nebraska and across the country, said Senator Fischer.
The text of the bill is available here.
Specifically, the bill would require the SEC to consider whether Rule 10b5-1 should be amended to: (i) limit the time period during which an issuer or insider can adopt a trading plan to trading windows approved by the transmitter; (ii) limit the ability of issuers and insiders to adopt more than one trading plan; (iii) establish a mandatory period between the adoption of the trading plan and the first transaction under the plan; (iv) limit the frequency with which issuers and insiders can modify or cancel trading plans; (v) require issuers and insiders to file adoptions, modifications, terminations and transactions of trading plans with the SEC; and (vi) require boards of directors to adopt policies for trading plans and monitor trading plan transactions. The SEC would be required to provide a report to Congress within 180 days of enactment of the legislation and enact rules based on their findings within one year of enactment.
Next post Previous post
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]