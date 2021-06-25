Van Hollen and Fischer introduce bipartisan bill to demand transparency in corporate equity trading

Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) And Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) Reintroduced their bipartisan Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act, legislation aimed at bringing greater transparency to stock transactions companies. As we have seen several times over the past year, when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prohibits the buying or selling of securities based on non-public information, current regulations do not prevent business leaders from playing with the system. Right now, the SEC offers executives protection from insider trading liability if they create a trading plan that sets predetermined or scheduled times at which executives will be able to buy or sell stocks. However, as recent cases have shown, some dishonest players can abuse the loopholes in this system, harming ordinary investors and reducing confidence in the integrity of our financial markets. The Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act requires the SEC to investigate this matter, report its findings to Congress, and draft additional rules regarding the ability of people to take advantage of the system.

The bill was also introduced in the United States House of Representatives by Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) And rank member Patrick McHenry (RN.C.). It was passed by the House on April 20, 2021.

Insider trading is illegal. But the current flaws in our system offer business leaders a major loophole. This is unacceptable, and it is time for the SEC to take action. Our bipartite legislation will level the playing field and help ensure that business insiders follow the same rules as everyone else, said Senator Van Hollen.

Whether Americans are saving for retirement or sending their children to college through investments, they deserve transparency in business transactions. The legislation we are reintroducing today would ensure that everyone plays by the rules and prevent bad actors from gaining an unfair advantage. Through this sane bill, we can deliver fairness to families and businesses in Nebraska and across the country, said Senator Fischer.

The text of the bill is available here.

Specifically, the bill would require the SEC to consider whether Rule 10b5-1 should be amended to: (i) limit the time period during which an issuer or insider can adopt a trading plan to trading windows approved by the transmitter; (ii) limit the ability of issuers and insiders to adopt more than one trading plan; (iii) establish a mandatory period between the adoption of the trading plan and the first transaction under the plan; (iv) limit the frequency with which issuers and insiders can modify or cancel trading plans; (v) require issuers and insiders to file adoptions, modifications, terminations and transactions of trading plans with the SEC; and (vi) require boards of directors to adopt policies for trading plans and monitor trading plan transactions. The SEC would be required to provide a report to Congress within 180 days of enactment of the legislation and enact rules based on their findings within one year of enactment.