Amazon, Google face British CMA investigation into fake reviews – TechCrunch

UK competition watchdog CMA has opened yet another Big Tech investigation – this one targeting Amazon and Google on how they handle (or, well, don’t) bogus reviews.

The Autorité de la concurrence et des marchés has been interested in online opinions for several years, from 2015.

He also took on eBay and Facebook in 2019 to try to curb the trade of fake reviews that he found to be flourishing in their markets. After continuing to put pressure on these platforms, the watchdog vowed to do more. Although, in the case of Facebook, it was not until April 2021 for it to take down from 16,000 groups that traded fake reviews – and the CMA expressed disappointment that it took more than a year for Facebook to take meaningful action.

Now the CMA has Amazon and Google in its sites, both of which control platforms hosting user reviews – claiming it will collect evidence to determine if they have broken UK law by taking insufficient action to protect buyers against fake reviews.

Businesses that mislead consumers or take no action to prevent consumers from being misled may be in violation of the UK laws to protect consumers from unfair trading practices.

CMA says its investigation into Amazon and Google follows an initial investigation, which it launched in May 2020, which focused on evaluating the internal systems and processes of multiple platforms to identify and address fake reviews. .

This work has raised specific concerns about whether the two tech giants have done enough to:

Detect false and misleading reviews or suspicious behavior. For example, when the same users have reviewed the same line of products or companies at similar times and there is no connection between those products or companies or when the review suggests that the reviewer received a payment or other incentive to write a positive review.

Investigate and, if necessary, promptly remove false and misleading reviews from their platforms.

Impose adequate penalties on reviewers or companies to deter them and others from posting false or misleading reviews on their platforms, including those who have posted such reviews repeatedly.

The regulator also said it was concerned that Amazon’s systems “fail to prevent and deter some sellers from tampering with product listings” – such as, for example, by co-opting positive reviews of other products.

And, well, who hasn’t scoured product reviews on Amazon, only to be written by a reviewer seriously referring to product attributes that clearly have nothing to do with the item in question?

While user reviews that display on, for example, Google Maps after a search for a local business may also display ‘unusual patterns‘5 star behavior (or 1 star)…

Commenting on his investigation into concerns that Amazon and Google are not doing enough to tackle the problem of fake reviews, CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli said in a statement:

“Our concern is that millions of online shoppers could be misled into reading bogus reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations. Likewise, it’s just not fair that some companies can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the utmost importance, while law-abiding companies lose out. “We are investigating concerns that Amazon and Google have not done enough to prevent or remove fake reviews to protect honest customers and businesses. It is important that these technology platforms take responsibility and we are ready to act if we find that they are not doing enough. “

Amazon and Google have been contacted for comment.

A Google spokesperson sent us this statement:

“Our strict policies clearly state that reviews should be based on actual experiences, and when we see policy violations, we take action, from removing abusive content to disabling user accounts. We look forward to continuing our work with the CMA to share more about how our cutting-edge technology and review teams work to help users find relevant and useful information on Google. “

An Amazon spokesperson also said:

To earn the trust of customers, we devote significant resources to preventing false or reasoned reviews from appearing in our store. We work hard to ensure that reviews accurately reflect the experience customers have had with a product. We will continue to assist CMA in its investigations and note its confirmation that no findings have been made against our company. We tirelessly protect our store and will take action to stop fake reviews, regardless of the size or location of those who attempt this abuse.

In one blog post earlier this month, Amazon – probably aware of the CMA’s attention to the matter – discussed the problem of bogus reviews online, saying it is “relentlessly innovating to only allow genuine reviews of products in our store ”; and offering some illustrative statistics (like that, in 2020 alone, it stopped over 200 million “suspicious fake reviews” before they were seen by customers, mainly through the use of “proactive detection”).

However, the blog post was also on the defensive – with the ecommerce giant seeking to to spread the blame for the problem of bogus reviews – by saying, for example, that there is a “growing trend of bad actors attempting to solicit fake reviews outside of Amazon, especially through social media services ”.

It sought to present fake reviews as an industry-wide problem, requiring a coordinated industry-wide solution – while reserving its hardest fire for “social media companies” (unnamed ) (cough Facebook cough) – and suggesting, for example, that they are the weak link in the chain:

“We need the social media companies whose services are used to facilitate fake reviews to proactively invest in fraud and fake reviews controls, partner with us to stop these bad actors, and help consumers buy online. full confidence. It will take constant innovation and partnership between industries and law enforcement to fully protect consumers and our honest business partners. “

The Amazon blog post also called for coordinated assistance from consumer protection regulators “around the world” to support its current efforts to prosecute “bad actors,” aka “those who bought reviews and the service providers who provided them ”.

The company also told us that it had obtained “dozens” of injunctions against providers of fake reviews across Europe, adding that it would not hesitate to take legal action. (He noted, for example, a lawsuit he filed on June 9 with the London Commercial Court aagainst website owners, AMZ Tigers and TesterJob – seeking restraining injunction and damages.)

In light of the opening of the CMA investigation, Amazon’s blog post calling for regulatory assistance to support litigation against fake review vendors looks like a preemptive call for the CMA to postpone her take a look at the Facebook market – and look back at how the fake reviews trade looks there.

We reached out to the CMA to ask if its investigation into Amazon and Google would dig into the role review negotiating groups hosted elsewhere, such as on social media platforms, could play in exacerbating the problem.

The regulator declined to comment on this point – but we understand that the action against Amazon and Google is a separate investigation.

In terms of what might happen if, as a result of the investigation, the CMA finds that the companies have violated UK consumer protection law, it has a range of enforcement powers – which could include l ‘Obtaining formal commitments from them to change the way they deal with bogus reviews or escalate to legal action if necessary.

However, as of yet, it has yet to determine whether Amazon and Google have broken the law.

The CMA has been increasingly active in regulating Big Tech by drawing attention to digital markets to prepare for planned UK competition law reforms that are expected to usher in an ex ante regime to manage the power of trading platforms. competition.

Watchdog has a number of other Big Tech investigations open, including into the planned abandonment of tracking cookies by Google. He also recently launched a market study on the dominance of Apple and Google in the mobile ecosystem.

Given the watchdog’s focus on major platforms – as well as its long-standing interest in fake reviews – it’s interesting to wonder if iOS maker Apple might not be able to make it happen. subject of a British review on this issue.

Concerns have also been raised about bogus ratings and reviews on its App Store.

Earlier this year, for example, iOS app developer Kosta Eleftheriou filed a lawsuit against Apple – alleging it instigated developers to build apps by claiming the App Store is a safe and worthy place. trusted, but that it does not protect legitimate developers from crooks taking advantage of their hard work.

The CMA has already opened an investigation into the Apple App Store. He will therefore pay close attention to aspects of the store, saying in March that he will investigate whether Apple is imposing unfair or anti-competitive terms on developers – which ultimately results in users having less choice or paying more prices. high for applications and supplements.

For now, however, the watchdog’s attention to the issue of false reviews has shifted publicly elsewhere.

This report has been updated with additional context