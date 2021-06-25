Forum Merger III Corporation shareholders approve business combination with Electric Last Mile, Inc.

DELRAY BEACH, Florida & TROY, Michigan – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) (Forum or Company) and Electric Last Mile, Inc. (ELMS) today announced that Forum shareholders have approved all proposals related to the combination companies previously announced.

At an extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of Forums held today, approximately 99% of the votes cast, representing approximately 67% of the outstanding shares of Forums as of the date of the registration of the meeting, voted in favor of the consolidation of companies with ELMS. The official voting results will be included on a Form 8-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

David Boris, Co-CEO and CFO of Forum Merger III, commented: We are delighted with the shareholder support we have received for our merger with ELMS. We believe that ELMS is strongly positioned to be a pioneer in the industry as customers seek more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Jason Luo, Executive Chairman of ELMS, said: Today’s shareholder approval is an important milestone for ELMS and a validation of our strategy to redefine last mile solutions and electrify commercial fleets. We would like to thank Forum for its partnership and support to date.

The business combination is expected to close on June 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The combined company will be renamed Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc., and its common shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols ELMS and ELMSW, respectively, on June 28, 2021.

About Forum Fusion III Corporation

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of completing a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forums’ mandate is to consider an initial target of business combination in any company or industry and it has focused its research on companies with an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $ 500 million to $ 2 billion that are based in the United States. Forum is chaired by Co-CEOs Marshall Kiev and David Boris.

About Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Electric Last Mile, Inc. (ELMS) is focused on redefining the last mile with efficient, connected and customizable solutions. The first ELMS vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is expected to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the US market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com or Twitter @ELMSolutions.

