Toyota-backed self-driving startup Pony.ai plans to go public





FREMONT, Calif., June 25 (Reuters) – Autonomous tech company Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), plans to go public in the United States to help fund its goal of commercializing limousine services driverless, its chief executive told Reuters. The startup, active in the United States and China, plans to install its technology in hundreds of vehicles next year, reaching tens of thousands by 2024-2025, he said. Stand-alone startups such as Alphabet Inc’s Waymo (GOOGL.O) and General Motors Co’s Cruise (GM.N) have been scrambling to raise capital as the industry prepares to scale up operations. Read more Yet beyond the time required to address the technological challenges and the enormous cost of producing self-driving cars, the industry has yet to persuade global regulators as well as the safety public of full automation. “For autonomous driving, it’s a big opportunity. But at the same time, it’s a big long-term opportunity,” CEO James Peng said in an interview with Reuters. “So it takes a long way to go for spending. It means that all autonomous driving companies have to raise enough funds to support their operations,” he said. The comments come as Pony.ai said on Friday it brought in Lawrence Steyn, vice president of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), as chief financial officer to help “accelerate its growth. commercialization and its worldwide deployment “. “We are still debating and considering,” said Peng, when asked about the timing of a public sale of shares. “It’s just a different way of fundraising.” ROBOTAXI Pony.ai, founded by former engineers at Google and Baidu Inc (9888.HK) Peng and Lou Tiancheng in 2016, has so far raised more than $ 1 billion, including $ 462 million from Toyota, valuing the startup at $ 5.3 billion at the end of last year. . Earlier this month, he said he began driverless testing on public roads in Fremont and Milpitas, Calif. Ahead of the planned launch of a robotaxi service next year. He also tested driverless vehicles in Guangzhou, China. The company has operated robotaxi services with safety drivers behind the wheel in parts of China, as well as Irvine, California. This produced various data that he could use to train his driver system and tap into a talent pool in the two countries, Peng said. He said the next big challenge is to reduce manufacturing costs for driverless vehicles while expanding to more cities and regions and ensuring safety in different environments. Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos